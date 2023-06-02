×
Business

Edward Enninful Promoted to New, Global Role at Vogue

Fashion

Luar’s Run at Becoming This Generation’s Americana Mega Brand

Eye

Making Designer Doughnuts? Try Chanel, Karl Lagerfeld and Kim K

Princess Rajwa Al Hussein Marries Crown Prince of Jordan in Elie Saab Wedding Gown

The new Jordanian royal married the country's Prince Al Hussein, the son of King Abdullah and Queen Rania of Jordan.

Prince Al Hussein, Princess Rajwa, Jordan
Jordan Crown Prince Al Hussein and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein depart Zahran Palace during their wedding on June 1 in Amman, Jordan. Al Hussein bin Abdullah, Crown Prince of Jordan, is the son of King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein and Queen Rania Al-Abdullah, and the heir apparent to the throne. Getty Images Europe

Jordan’s Crown Prince Al Hussein married Princess Rajwa Al Hussein at Zahran Palace in Amman, Jordan, on Wednesday, in a ceremony attended by diplomats and royal families.

Rajwa wore a custom Elie Saab gown with long sleeves and an asymmetrical neckline and a laser-cut floral design on the train. The dress was accompanied by a long white veil, held in place by a Fred Leighton platinum and diamond tiara with the inscription “Rajwatum min Allah,” which from Arabic to English translates to “Hope from God.” Rajwa finished accessorizing her wedding day look with diamond earrings also from Fred Leighton.

Jordan Crown Prince Al Hussein and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein during their wedding on June 1 in Amman, Jordan. Getty Images
Jordan Crown Prince Al Hussein and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein during their wedding on June 1 in Amman, Jordan. Getty Images

Prince Al Hussein, who is a captain in the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army and a graduate of the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, England, wore full military regalia for his nuptials.

The ceremony marked the first wedding in 30 years of a future King of Jordan’s Royal Hashemite Court.

Jordan Crown Prince Al Hussein and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein during their wedding on June 1 in Amman, Jordan. Getty Images
Jordan Crown Prince Al Hussein and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein during their wedding on June 1 in Amman, Jordan. Getty Images

Prince Al Hussein is the son of Jordan’s King Abdullah and Queen Rania. The Crown Prince announced his engagement to Princess Rajwa, maiden name Rajwa Khaled bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz Al Saif, in August.

The Jordanian royal family has ruled Jordan since 1921. They were first emirs of the Emirate of Transjordan under a British protectorate and later became a constitutional monarchy after Jordan gained independence.

Prince Al Hussein wasn’t the original heir to the throne. Jordan’s former heir to the throne was King Abdullah’s half-brother Prince Hamzah, but King Abdullah stripped him of the title in 2004. The royal is now rarely seen in public.

Princess Rajwa has quite an impressive lineage herself as the youngest daughter of Saudi businessman Khalid bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz al-Saif. Her mother is part of the Al Sudairi family, Saudi Arabia’s ruling family.

Rajwa Al Hussein Marries Crown Prince of Jordan in Elie Saab Dress

Cannes 2023: Getting Ready with Halima Aden x Jason Rembert

