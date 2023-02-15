A Look Back at Raquel Welch’s Style Through the Years

Raquel Welch, the star of “One Million Years B.C.” (1966), “Myra Breckinridge” (1970), “Right to Die” (1986) and many other films, died on Wednesday.

The actress first rose to fame for her 1966 roles in “Fantastic Voyage” and “One Million Years B.C.” In the latter role, her skin-revealing costume helped cement her status as a sex symbol.

Welch would go on to win a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her role in the 1974 film “The Three Musketeers.” She continued acting in small roles in film and television, including “Spin City,” “Legally Blonde” and “House of Versace” where she played Aunt Lucia.

Outside of acting, Welch was also an avid beauty aficionado. In 1984, she released “The Raquel Welch Total Beauty and Fitness Program” book, which included tips on beauty and personal style, as well as a hatha yoga fitness program and her views on nutrition. Welch also had a line of wigs called The Raquel Welch Wig Collection.

In 2010, sunglass lovers saw her in a Foster Grant commercial where she pulled up to a resort in a limousine.

While Welch was a recluse toward the end of her life, she cemented herself as a sex symbol for decades. Playboy ranked her number three among its “100 Sexiest Stars of the 20th Century.”

WWD looks back at the famed actress’ style.

1965

Raquel Welch wore this white evening dress with opera gloves at a party for her film “One Million Years.” The movie was a game changer for the actress’ career cementing her as a sex symbol.

Portrait of actress Raquel Welch in a garden, wearing an evening dress and long gloves, at a party for her film 'One Million Years BC', London, Sept. 28, 1965.

1970

Welch’s film career took her all over the world from America to Rome. Here she is in 1970 in London wearing a striped vest, a lace sleeve shirt, a skirt and lace-up below-the-knee boots.

Actress Raquel Welch in London in 1970.

1981

In 1981, Raquel Welch attended the 38th annual Golden Globe awards. For the occasion, the actress decided to match the statue and wore a metallic gold jumpsuit with a statement belt.

Actress Raquel Welch attends the 38th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 31, 1981, in Beverly Hills.

2000

Welch attended the Carousel of Hope Ball benefiting the Barbara Davis Center for Childhood Diabetes taking a bold approach to color. The actress wore a red off-the-shoulder dress with straps and accessorized with a metallic gold clutch bag.

Actress Raquel Welch arrives Oct. 28, 2000, at The Carousel of Hope Ball benefiting The Barbara Davis Center for Childhood Diabetes in Beverly Hills.

2010

While Welch was only occasionally appearing in small television and film roles by 2010, she never let her style wane. The actress took a minimalist approach to dress at the gala opening of the Casino Club in West Virginia in 2010. She donned a low-cut black dress with sheer sleeves and statement earrings.

Actress Raquel Welch attends The Greenbrier for the gala opening of the Casino Club on July 2, 2010, in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

2017

Toward her final few years, Welch started making fewer public appearances. However, the actress did attend the premiere of her movie “How to Be a Latin Lover.” She took a more business casual approach to red carpet dressing wearing a canary yellow jacket, white blouse, black trousers and open-toe sandals. She accessorized with a gold necklace and earrings.