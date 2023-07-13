‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ Premiere: Andy Cohen, Jenna Lyons and More Stars Celebrate the Franchise’s Reboot

On Wednesday night, Jenna Lyons, Ubah Hassan, Jessel Taank, Sai De Silva, Erin Lichy and Brynn Whitfield made their debut as the new “Real Housewives of New York City.” The reality franchise is back for a 14th season, this time with a completely different cast.

After suffering a decline in ratings, the show’s producer, Andy Cohen, revealed at BravoCon 2022 that “RHONY” would be getting a do-over. “We were looking for a group of friends who were actually connected. Women with interesting jobs — we have Brooklyn, TriBeCa, all over town. Really cool jobs, fashion, PR, model, influencer, all different types. Their energy and humor is great,” Cohen said.

Before the hit reality franchise returns to Bravo on Sunday, see what the new brood of New York City “Housewives” (and Cohen) wore to the series premiere.

Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen

Cohen repped his home state in a green graphic T-shirt reading “NY for Ever.” The producer paired it with a blue and white striped suit and brown lace-up Oxford brogues.

Jenna Lyons

Lyons put a summery spin on her refined sense of style in a tulle floral cape by Oscar de la Renta, which was covered in pink hydrangea appliqués. She dressed down the vibrant piece with a pair of baggy medium-wash jeans. Lyons’ accessories included blue point-toe pumps, layered necklaces and her trademark oversize frames.

Ubah Hassan

Ubah Hassan

Hassan opted for a ’60s silhouette in a white plunging lace dress with peplum accents. She also added a pair of statement chandelier earrings.

Jessel Taank

Jessel Taank

Taank donned a gold cutout gown by Christopher Kane, matching it to a pair of fringe drop earrings.

Sai De Silva

Sai De Silva

Like her fellow “Housewife” Lyons, Silva wore Oscar de la Renta. Her sleeveless mesh gown was adorned with sequined floral appliqués. She accessorized with gold jewelry including a bangle bracelet and hoop earrings.

Erin Lichy

Erin Lichy

Lichy sported an Elie Saab plunging lace gown covered in sequined florals. The luxury real estate agent and interior designer also wore layered bracelets and mismatched earrings.

Brynn Whitfield

Brynn Whitfield

Whitfield popped in a pink sequined gown by LaQuan Smith. The off-the-shoulder frock also featured an ab cutout.