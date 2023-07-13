×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: July 13, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Couture Corsets Grace the Fall 2023 Runways

Accessories

High Jewelry Houses Went for Colored Diamonds, Want to Stay Out of the Safe

Business

Kim Kardashian’s Skims Chasing $4B Valuation in Pre-IPO Round

‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ Premiere: Andy Cohen, Jenna Lyons and More Stars Celebrate the Franchise’s Reboot

The 14th season of "The Real Housewives of New York City" premieres on Sunday.

Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Sai De Silva, Andy Cohen, Jessel Taank, Jenna Lyons and Brynn Whitfield attend "The Real Housewives of New York City" season 14 premiere on July 12 in New York City.
Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Sai De Silva, Andy Cohen, Jessel Taank, Jenna Lyons and Brynn Whitfield attend "The Real Housewives of New York City" premiere on July 12 in New York City. Getty Images

On Wednesday night, Jenna Lyons, Ubah Hassan, Jessel Taank, Sai De Silva, Erin Lichy and Brynn Whitfield made their debut as the new “Real Housewives of New York City.” The reality franchise is back for a 14th season, this time with a completely different cast.

After suffering a decline in ratings, the show’s producer, Andy Cohen, revealed at BravoCon 2022 that “RHONY” would be getting a do-over. “We were looking for a group of friends who were actually connected. Women with interesting jobs — we have Brooklyn, TriBeCa, all over town. Really cool jobs, fashion, PR, model, influencer, all different types. Their energy and humor is great,” Cohen said.

Before the hit reality franchise returns to Bravo on Sunday, see what the new brood of New York City “Housewives” (and Cohen) wore to the series premiere.

Andy Cohen

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 12: Andy Cohen attends Bravo's "The Real Housewives Of New York City" Season 14 Premiere at The Rainbow Room on July 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
Andy Cohen Getty Images

Cohen repped his home state in a green graphic T-shirt reading “NY for Ever.” The producer paired it with a blue and white striped suit and brown lace-up Oxford brogues.

Related Articles

Jenna Lyons

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 12: Jenna Lyons attends Bravo's "The Real Housewives Of New York City" Season 14 Premiere at The Rainbow Room on July 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
Jenna Lyons Getty Images

Lyons put a summery spin on her refined sense of style in a tulle floral cape by Oscar de la Renta, which was covered in pink hydrangea appliqués. She dressed down the vibrant piece with a pair of baggy medium-wash jeans. Lyons’ accessories included blue point-toe pumps, layered necklaces and her trademark oversize frames.

Ubah Hassan

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 12: Ubah Hassan attends Bravo's "The Real Housewives Of New York City" Season 14 Premiere at The Rainbow Room on July 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
Ubah Hassan Getty Images

Hassan opted for a ’60s silhouette in a white plunging lace dress with peplum accents. She also added a pair of statement chandelier earrings.

Jessel Taank

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 12: Jessel Taank attends Bravo's "The Real Housewives Of New York City" Season 14 Premiere at The Rainbow Room on July 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
Jessel Taank Getty Images

Taank donned a gold cutout gown by Christopher Kane, matching it to a pair of fringe drop earrings.

Sai De Silva

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 12: Sai De Silva attends Bravo's "The Real Housewives Of New York City" Season 14 Premiere at The Rainbow Room on July 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
Sai De Silva Getty Images

Like her fellow “Housewife” Lyons, Silva wore Oscar de la Renta. Her sleeveless mesh gown was adorned with sequined floral appliqués. She accessorized with gold jewelry including a bangle bracelet and hoop earrings.

Erin Lichy

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 12: Erin Lichy attends Bravo's "The Real Housewives Of New York City" Season 14 Premiere at The Rainbow Room on July 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
Erin Lichy Getty Images

Lichy sported an Elie Saab plunging lace gown covered in sequined florals. The luxury real estate agent and interior designer also wore layered bracelets and mismatched earrings.

Brynn Whitfield

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 12: Brynn Whitfield attends Bravo's "The Real Housewives Of New York City" Season 14 Premiere at The Rainbow Room on July 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
Brynn Whitfield Getty Images

Whitfield popped in a pink sequined gown by LaQuan Smith. The off-the-shoulder frock also featured an ab cutout.

What 'The Real Housewives of New York City' Stars Wore to the Premiere

A Boss Always with Nina Dobrev

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad