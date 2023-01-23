×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: January 23, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Schiaparelli Couture Spring 2023

Fashion

Couture Auctions Promise Bounty for Bargain Hunters

Fashion

Paris Scene: Where to Shop, Eat and Pamper

Rebel Wilson Chooses Textured Midi Dress for Atlantis The Royal Hotel’s Star-studded Reveal With Beyoncé in Dubai

The actress attended the coveted opening, which included a star-studded performance by Beyoncé.

Rebel Wilson at the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal on Jan. 21 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 21: Chloe Bailey attends the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal, Dubai's new ultra-luxury hotel on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 21: Ashley Park attends the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal, Dubai's new ultra-luxury hotel on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 21: Ellen Pompeo attends the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal, Dubai's new ultra-luxury hotel on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 21: Nia Long attends the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal, Dubai's new ultra-luxury hotel on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)
View ALL 22 Photos

Rebel Wilson embraced a vibrant color for the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal on Saturday in Dubai. Wilson looked to Valentino for her outfit, wearing a green midi dress.

Rebel Wilson at the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal on Jan. 21 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Rebel Wilson at the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal in Dubai.

Getty Images for Atlantis The Ro

The dress featured a slight V-neckline and slightly oversized sleeves, with slits on the sides. She adorned her waist with a sleek black Valentino belt, which had the fashion house’s signature monogram “V.”

Rebel Wilson in green dress and girlfriend Ramona Agruma at the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal on Jan. 21 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Ramona Agruma and Rebel Wilson at the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal.

Getty Images for Atlantis The Ro

Wilson toted a black shoulder bag with a chain strap and wore a statement ring. Her signature blond tresses were styled with bombshell curls and a side part. In the past, Wilson has worked with celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart. Stewart has outfitted Zoey Deutch, Jessica Chastain and Selma Blair.

Related Galleries

When it came to makeup, Wilson donned a red-carpet-ready look, which included dramatic black eyeliner, a touch of pink eye shadow, rosy blush and a glossy pink lip.

Rebel Wilson at the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal on Jan. 21 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Rebel Wilson

Getty Images for Atlantis The Ro

A number of stars attended the coveted opening, which included a special performance by Beyoncé. Accompanying Wilson to the hotel’s opening was her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma, who went big with a gold look which included a V-neck tunic top, a jacket and straight-leg pants. Kendall Jenner, Letitia Wright, Chloe Bailey, Liam Payne and Nia Long were among the invitees at the opening.

Atlantis The Royal hotel’s “Grand Reveal Weekend” comes as the resort readies to launch bookings in February. The opening featured a major performance by Beyoncé, who gave an hour-long show. For her outfits, she looked to Atelier Zuhra, Nicolas Jebran and Frolov.

Wilson continues to make strides in the entertainment industry. Just last year, the actress starred in the “The Almond and the Seahorse,” which centered around two people who suffered from a memory loss trying to regain close relationships with the people around them.

PHOTOS: Atlantis The Royal Grand Hotel Reveal in Dubai: The Red Carpet Arrivals

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Rebel Wilson Goes Green in Dubai for Atlantis Royal Hotel Beyonce Show

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Rebel Wilson Goes Green in Dubai for Atlantis Royal Hotel Beyonce Show

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Rebel Wilson Goes Green in Dubai for Atlantis Royal Hotel Beyonce Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Rebel Wilson Goes Green in Dubai for Atlantis Royal Hotel Beyonce Show

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Rebel Wilson Goes Green in Dubai for Atlantis Royal Hotel Beyonce Show

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Rebel Wilson Goes Green in Dubai for Atlantis Royal Hotel Beyonce Show

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Rebel Wilson Goes Green in Dubai for Atlantis Royal Hotel Beyonce Show

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Rebel Wilson Goes Green in Dubai for Atlantis Royal Hotel Beyonce Show

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Rebel Wilson Goes Green in Dubai for Atlantis Royal Hotel Beyonce Show

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Rebel Wilson Goes Green in Dubai for Atlantis Royal Hotel Beyonce Show

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Rebel Wilson Goes Green in Dubai for Atlantis Royal Hotel Beyonce Show

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Rebel Wilson Goes Green in Dubai for Atlantis Royal Hotel Beyonce Show

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Rebel Wilson Goes Green in Dubai for Atlantis Royal Hotel Beyonce Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Rebel Wilson Goes Green in Dubai for Atlantis Royal Hotel Beyonce Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Rebel Wilson Goes Green in Dubai for Atlantis Royal Hotel Beyonce Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Rebel Wilson Goes Green in Dubai for Atlantis Royal Hotel Beyonce Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Rebel Wilson Goes Green in Dubai for Atlantis Royal Hotel Beyonce Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Rebel Wilson Goes Green in Dubai for Atlantis Royal Hotel Beyonce Show

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Rebel Wilson Goes Green in Dubai for Atlantis Royal Hotel Beyonce Show

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Rebel Wilson Goes Green in Dubai for Atlantis Royal Hotel Beyonce Show

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Rebel Wilson Goes Green in Dubai for Atlantis Royal Hotel Beyonce Show

Hot Summer Bags

Rebel Wilson Goes Green in Dubai for Atlantis Royal Hotel Beyonce Show

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Rebel Wilson Goes Green in Dubai for Atlantis Royal Hotel Beyonce Show

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Rebel Wilson Goes Green in Dubai for Atlantis Royal Hotel Beyonce Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Rebel Wilson Goes Green in Dubai for Atlantis Royal Hotel Beyonce Show

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Rebel Wilson Goes Green in Dubai for Atlantis Royal Hotel Beyonce Show

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Rebel Wilson Goes Green in Dubai for Atlantis Royal Hotel Beyonce Show

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Rebel Wilson Goes Green in Dubai for Atlantis Royal Hotel Beyonce Show

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Rebel Wilson Goes Green in Dubai for Atlantis Royal Hotel Beyonce Show

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Rebel Wilson Goes Green in Dubai for Atlantis Royal Hotel Beyonce Show

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Rebel Wilson Goes Green in Dubai for Atlantis Royal Hotel Beyonce Show

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Rebel Wilson Goes Green in Dubai for Atlantis Royal Hotel Beyonce Show

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Rebel Wilson Goes Green in Dubai for Atlantis Royal Hotel Beyonce Show

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Rebel Wilson Goes Green in Dubai for Atlantis Royal Hotel Beyonce Show

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Rebel Wilson Goes Green in Dubai for Atlantis Royal Hotel Beyonce Show

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Rebel Wilson Goes Green in Dubai for Atlantis Royal Hotel Beyonce Show

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Rebel Wilson Goes Green in Dubai for Atlantis Royal Hotel Beyonce Show

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Rebel Wilson Goes Green in Dubai for Atlantis Royal Hotel Beyonce Show

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Rebel Wilson Goes Green in Dubai for Atlantis Royal Hotel Beyonce Show

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Rebel Wilson Goes Green in Dubai for Atlantis Royal Hotel Beyonce Show

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Rebel Wilson Goes Green in Dubai for Atlantis Royal Hotel Beyonce Show

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Rebel Wilson Goes Green in Dubai for Atlantis Royal Hotel Beyonce Show

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad