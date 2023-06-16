Rebel Wilson Talks Dating Apps, Sexuality and Celebrates Fluid Launch Decked in Burberry

Rebel Wilson attended the launch party for her new dating app, Fluid, on Thursday in Los Angeles, wearing Burberry.

The actress donned a beige cardigan with an allover Thomas Burberry logo print in light blue, paired with tailored beige trousers and round-toe beige kitten heels. Wilson wore a white shirt with a striped collar underneath.

Rebel Wilson, Fluid cofounder, attends the Fluid launch party and mixology hosted by Casamigos on June 15 in Los Angeles Getty Images for Casamigos

Fluid is one of the first dating apps where users don’t have to select a sexual orientation to use it and they also don’t have to describe what they are looking for.

“There’s so much on the spectrum of sexuality,” Wilson told WWD. “On other dating apps, you have to choose between one of 30 different classifications of sexuality. It’s getting to be ridiculous. Before, it just used to be gay, straight or bi. Now, so many sexual orientations are being recognized, but I said, ‘Let’s get away from categories and just be who you are.’ You don’t have to come out, and it’s just fine with everybody.”

Wilson also shared some of her personal rules for dating apps. “A philosophy you should follow is put your hottest picture, then a picture that’s pretty average, almost feral picture of you, as a second photo. This way, when you meet the person, they’ll know you [look] somewhere in between,” she said.

Ramona Agruma and Rebel Wilson attend the Fluid launch party and mixology hosted by Casamigos on June 15 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Casamigos

Wilson was accompanied by her fiancée, Ramona Agruma, who wore a cream Gucci cardigan with navy blue and red trim. The couple welcomed a baby girl, Royce Lillian, into their lives via surrogacy on Nov. 7.

Guests at Fuild’s launch party sipped on sponsored cocktails by tequila brand Casamigos.