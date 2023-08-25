×
Friday's Digital Daily: August 25, 2023

Rebel Wilson Goes Preppy for ‘Miss Saigon’ Premiere at Sydney Opera House

The musical is the 14th longest-running show in the history of Broadway.

Rebel Wilson, Miss Saigon, Sydney Opera House
Rebel Wilson attends the "Miss Saigon" Sydney Opera House premiere on Friday in Sydney. Getty Images for Opera Australia

Rebel Wilson arrived Friday for the Sydney Opera House premiere of the musical “Miss Saigon” taking a preppy approach to red carpet style. She wore a black Gucci midi dress with white trim at the waist, collar and sleeves and Gucci interlocking G buttons.

Rebel Wilson, Miss Saigon, Sydney Opera House
Rebel Wilson Getty Images for Opera Australia

Wilson paired the dress with black Gucci mules with interlocking Gucci G buckles. She accessorized the ensemble with a Chanel classic flap bag.

“Miss Saigon” was composed by Claude-Michel Schönberg, who wrote the musical based on the opera “Madama Butterfly” by Giacomo Puccini. The musical debuted in London’s West End in 1989. Schönberg recently told the Australian Financial Review, “We wrote it as a love story, based on ‘Madama Butterfly,’ about a big misunderstanding between a Western boy and a Vietnamese girl.”

Rebel Wilson, Miss Saigon, Sydney Opera House
Rebel Wilson Getty Images for Opera Australia

The musical was composed in collaboration with Alain Boubil, and to date 38 million people have seen it in 32 countries. “Miss Saigon” is the 14th longest-running musical in the history of Broadway. The musical takes place around the end of the Vietnam War and follows the star-crossed lovers’ romance of Chris, an American marine, and Kim, a 17-year-old Vietnamese orphan forced to work at a brothel.

When she’s not supporting her fellow thespians at musical premieres, Rebel Wilson is working on her entrepreneurial endeavors. In June, the actress launched her new dating app, Fluid. The app is the first of its kind where users don’t have to pick a sexual orientation or describe what they are looking for.

“There’s so much on the spectrum of sexuality,” Wilson told WWD. “On other dating apps, you have to choose between one of 30 different classifications of sexuality. It’s getting to be ridiculous. Before, it just used to be gay, straight or bi. Now, so many sexual orientations are being recognized, but I said, ‘Let’s get away from categories and just be who you are.’ You don’t have to come out, and it’s just fine with everybody.”

