Rebel Wilson Dons Royal Blue Dress for Women’s Cancer Research Fund Gala

Rebel Wilson attended the Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala on Thursday in Los Angeles wearing an ocean-inspired gown.

In honor of this year’s gala, the actress wore a royal blue cap sleeve formfitting evening dress. She accessorized the dress with a classic black clutch bag.

Rebel Wilson attends The Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala on March 16 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Wilson was accompanied to the event by her fiancé, Ramona Agruma, who wore a black cocktail dress with a feather-trim neckline and sleeves. Agruma coordinated the look with black peep-toe ankle strap heels. She accessorized with a pink geometric-style top handle purse.

Ramona Agruma and Rebel Wilson attend The Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala on March 16 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Wilson revealed her relationship with Agruma on Instagram in June. In February, she announced she was engaged. Agruma is the founder and designer of Lemon Ve Limon, a sustainable Los Angeles-based clothing brand. The company was founded in 2021.

In November 2022, Wilson and Agruma launched a clothing brand together called R&R Club. The loungewear brand’s first capsule collection featured a white hoodie and sweatpants with the R&R Club logo.

Wilson and Agruma attended the Vanity Fair Oscars after party together last Sunday. For the occasion, Wilson took a sustainable approach to dressing by recycling a previously worn Oscars gown from the 2020 ceremony. The off-the-shoulder sparkling gold evening dress was designed by Jason Wu.

Wilson regularly works with celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart to create her event looks, including the re-worn Jason Wu gown. Stewart also works with Cate Blanchett, Elizabeth Olsen and Jessica Chastain.

The Women’s Cancer Research Fund hosted its Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala at the Four Seasons Hotel. Proceeds from the event go toward supporting funding for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, which is a program dedicated to ending breast cancer by advancing research across the globe. During the gala, Sharon Stone received the Courage Award for her support of breast cancer research and dedication to raising awareness for the course.