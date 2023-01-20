Reese Witherspoon Updates Power Dressing in Pinstripes at ‘Truth Be Told’ Season 3 Premiere

Reese Witherspoon arrived on the red carpet for the season 3 premiere of Apple TV+’s “Truth Be Told” on Thursday, wearing a businesswoman-ready ensemble.

In honor of the new season premiere of the show, the actress and producer wore a pinstripe blazer dress with three-quarter sleeves and a black undershirt. She coordinated the look with sheer stockings, pointy-toe ankle strap heels, rings, a statement necklace and diamond stud earrings.

The actress went for an evening-ready makeup look with a glossy peach lip, blush, mascara and earth-tone eye shadow. Her hair was parted to one side and slicked down.

Reese Witherspoon attends the season 3 premiere of Apple TV+’s “Truth Be Told.” Getty Images

Witherspoon served as an executive producer on “Truth Be Told” through her production company Hello Sunshine. Hello Sunshine has also produced “Where the Crawdads Sing” and “The Morning Show.”

In addition to her television and film projects, Witherspoon has been involved in the fashion industry too. Earlier this month, the actress’s fashion line Draper James said it would launch a sports line in collaboration with Bala Ankle Weights.

Reese Witherspoon Getty Images

The new sports collection comprises 20 pieces, including leggings, sports bras, tanks, bike shorts, warm-up jackets and hoodies. Draper James is currently sold at Nordstrom, Zappos and Stitch Fix.

Next month Witherspoon will star in a new Netflix rom-com “Your Place or Mine,” which she also produced.

“Truth Be Told” is an American drama series based on the novel “Are You Sleeping” by Kathleen Barber. The third season of the show is set to premiere on Jan. 20. The series follows an investigative journalist trying to help solve a different crime each season. In addition to Union, the series also stars Octavia Spencer, Michael Beach and Mekhi Phifer.