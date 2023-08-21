Reese Witherspoon Brings ’60s Flair to Leagues Cup 2023 Final Match in Patou Denim Miniskirt

Reese Witherspoon made an appearance at the 2023 Leagues Cup final in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday to watch the match between Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC. The star, who is a minority owner of the Nashville team, attended the match alongside Nicole Kidman.

For her outfit, Witherspoon wore a denim Patou skirt and a blue blouse with a V-neckline. The denim miniskirt from the French fashion house was inspired by the ’60s, featuring gold topstitching, a logo plaque at the waist and other delicate details from the era.

Reese Witherspoon Getty Images

Witherspoon, who usually works with stylist Petra Flannery on her looks, completed her functional outfit with a pair of Air Jordan 1 Low SE sneakers in a lime-green and black colorway.

Although Witherspoon isn’t known for frequenting many sporting events, the actress’s clothing line Draper James made its first foray into sportswear in January. That same month, the brand collaborated with Bala Ankle Weights on a 20-piece collection consisting of leggings, tanks, warm-up hoodies and more.

Reese Witherspoon Getty Images

Witherspoon launched Draper James in 2015. Since then the star has also made other ventures into entertainment, founding her own production company Hello Sunshine in 2016. The company has helped produce Netflix’s “Your Place or Mine,” Prime Video’s “Something From Tiffany’s” and AppleTV+’s “The Last Thing He Told Me.”

Inter Miami CF, which is co-owned by David Beckham, won the match. The club, which recently hired Lionel Messi, received its first-ever trophy since making its debut at the Eastern Conference of Major League Soccer in 2020.