Reese Witherspoon Joins the Schiaparelli Fan Club in Black and Gold Dress at ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ Premiere

Reese Witherspoon made a regal arrival to the “Daisy Jones & the Six” premiere on Thursday in Los Angeles in Schiaparelli, wearing a black dress from the brand’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection.

Reese Witherspoon at the premiere of “Daisy Jones & The Six” on Feb. 23 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Witherspoon’s strapless, sweetheart dress included a series of large gold buttons down the center. Witherspoon worked with her longtime stylist Petra Flannery for the event. Flannery has put together looks for Emilia Clarke, Claire Danes and Zoe Saldaña, too.

Schiaparelli’s spring ready to wear line was titled “The Extra Ordinary.”

“I want to elevate the daily experience,” Daniel Roseberry, the creative director of Schiaparelli told WWD in 2022 about the line. “The silhouette sometimes can feel ordinary or familiar, but the execution and the fabrication feels extraordinary.”

Witherspoon wore her blonde tresses back into a sleek ponytail with a side part, with simple makeup. She wore Reza jewelry, including the brand’s Alexandre Earrings, which are yellow gold drop earrings with diamonds, and the Bridal Band, which has baguette-cut diamonds.

Witherspoon continues to act and produce, and recently starred in the film “Your Place or Mine,” alongside Ashton Kutcher. The movie premiered on Netflix in February and is in the streaming platform’s top 10 movie list.

“Daisy Jones & the Six” follows the story of a band that rose from obscurity to fame in the late ‘70s. After a sold-out Chicago show, the band calls it quits but reunites decades later to reveal their story of fame. Although the movie is fictional, it is loosely inspired by Fleetwood Mac. The movie stars Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Suki Waterhouse and Camila Morrone. The film premieres on March 3 on Prime Video.