Reese Witherspoon Updates Little Black Dress With Sheer and Cutout Details at ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ Premiere

Reese Witherspoon went black for “The Last Thing He Told Me” premiere in Los Angeles on Thursday.

As the executive producer of the Apple TV+ series, Witherspoon walked the red carpet in a one-shoulder black dress with cutouts and semi-sheer details. She completed the outfit with black pumps. The star usually works with stylist Petra Flannery on her looks.

Reese Witherspoon at the premiere of “The Last Thing He Told Me” on April 13 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

While at the premiere, the actress joined the series’ stars Jennifer Garner and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

Based on the novel by Laura Dave, “The Last Thing He Told Me” centers around a woman who forms an unexpected relationship with her stepdaughter while investigating her husband’s disappearance. The series will be released on Friday.

Reese Witherspoon at the premiere of “The Last Thing He Told Me” on April 13 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Witherspoon continues to showcase her minimalist looks at events. To the premiere of her Netflix film “Your Place or Mine” in February, she donned a Giambattista Valli minidress with braided gold trim. That same month she appeared at Prime Video’s “Daisy Jones & the Six” premiere in a strapless black Schiaparelli dress with gold buttons from the brand’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection.

Reese Witherspoon at the premiere of “The Last Thing He Told Me” on April 13 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Witherspoon’s latest appearance marks her first red-carpet event since she revealed her divorce from Jim Toth on March 24.

The actress and producer also has made a name for herself in the fashion space, with her fashion and lifestyle brand Draper James. In March, the brand launched its first in-house swimwear line on draperjames.com and in its three freestanding stores in Nashville, Tennessee; Lexington, Kentucky, and The Galleria in Houston.