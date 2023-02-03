Reese Witherspoon Nods to Spring in Baby Blue Valentino Dress at ‘Your Place or Mine’ Premiere

Reese Witherspoon opted for a spring-themed look while arriving at the world premiere of “Your Place or Mine” in Los Angeles on Thursday. Witherspoon looked to Valentino, wearing a baby blue dress.

Reese Witherspoon at the world premiere of Netflix ’s “Your Place or Mine” on Feb. 2 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Witherspoon’s strapless dress had a slight V detail in the center of her chest. Around her hips, a peplum-style design was featured, with slight pleats. The dress came to right above her knees. Witherspoon worked with her longtime stylist Petra Flannery for her look. Flannery has outfitted Claire Danes, Emilia Clarke and Zoe Saldaña.

For accessories, Witherspoon went for David Webb jewelry, wearing a shimmering bangle and a pair of dainty earrings. Her signature blonde hair was styled with a side part and loose curls. When it came to makeup, the actress donned a fresh look, with a touch of pink eyeshadow, bright blush and a glossy pink lip. She slipped into a pair of strappy black Aquazzura heels.

Witherspoon joined other A-listers at the premiere, including her costar Ashton Kutcher, who opted for a businesswear outfit that included a dark gray blazer with matching straight-leg trousers. Underneath, he wore a blue button-up shirt. The pair star in the Netflix rom-com, which centers around two best friends who switch homes for a week and surprisingly find love. Along with starring in the film, Witherspoon is also a producer.

Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher at the world premiere of Netflix’s “Your Place or Mine” on Feb. 2 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Witherspoon is also venturing more into fashion. Last month, her lifestyle line, Draper James, launched into sports. With around 20 pieces, the collection offers leggings, bike shorts, warm-up jackets and more in three prints: Ditsy floral, navy gingham and pink gingham.

Netflix’s “Your Place or Mine” debuts Feb. 10 on the streaming platform.