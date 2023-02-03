×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: February 3, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Paco Rabanne Dies at 88

Accessories

Nicholas Kirkwood Shutters Brand

Business

Kering Appoints Lauder Veteran as Head of Beauty

Reese Witherspoon Nods to Spring in Baby Blue Valentino Dress at ‘Your Place or Mine’ Premiere

The actress is gearing up for the streaming of the rom-com on Netflix on Feb. 10, which also stars Ashton Kutcher.

Reese Witherspoon at the world premiere of Netflix's "Your Place Or Mine" on Feb. 2 in Los Angeles.
Reese Witherspoon at the world premiere of Netflix's "Your Place Or Mine" on Feb. 2 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon opted for a spring-themed look while arriving at the world premiere of “Your Place or Mine” in Los Angeles on Thursday. Witherspoon looked to Valentino, wearing a baby blue dress. 

Reese Witherspoon at the world premiere of Netflix's "Your Place Or Mine" on Feb. 2 in Los Angeles.
Reese Witherspoon at the world premiere of Netflix’s “Your Place or Mine” on Feb. 2 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Witherspoon’s strapless dress had a slight V detail in the center of her chest. Around her hips, a peplum-style design was featured, with slight pleats. The dress came to right above her knees. Witherspoon worked with her longtime stylist Petra Flannery for her look. Flannery has outfitted Claire Danes, Emilia Clarke and Zoe Saldaña.

Related Galleries

For accessories, Witherspoon went for David Webb jewelry, wearing a shimmering bangle and a pair of dainty earrings. Her signature blonde hair was styled with a side part and loose curls. When it came to makeup, the actress donned a fresh look, with a touch of pink eyeshadow, bright blush and a glossy pink lip. She slipped into a pair of strappy black Aquazzura heels.

Reese Witherspoon at the world premiere of Netflix's "Your Place Or Mine" on Feb. 2 in Los Angeles.
Reese Witherspoon at the world premiere of Netflix’s “Your Place or Mine” on Feb. 2 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Witherspoon joined other A-listers at the premiere, including her costar Ashton Kutcher, who opted for a businesswear outfit that included a dark gray blazer with matching straight-leg trousers. Underneath, he wore a blue button-up shirt. The pair star in the Netflix rom-com, which centers around two best friends who switch homes for a week and surprisingly find love. Along with starring in the film, Witherspoon is also a producer.

Reese Witherspoon at the world premiere of Netflix's "Your Place Or Mine" on Feb. 2 in Los Angeles.
Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher at the world premiere of Netflix’s “Your Place or Mine” on Feb. 2 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Witherspoon is also venturing more into fashion. Last month, her lifestyle line, Draper James, launched into sports. With around 20 pieces, the collection offers leggings, bike shorts, warm-up jackets and more in three prints: Ditsy floral, navy gingham and pink gingham.

Netflix’s “Your Place or Mine” debuts Feb. 10 on the streaming platform.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Reese Witherspoon Models Valentino at 'Your Place or Mine' Premiere

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Reese Witherspoon Models Valentino at 'Your Place or Mine' Premiere

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Reese Witherspoon Models Valentino at 'Your Place or Mine' Premiere

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Reese Witherspoon Models Valentino at 'Your Place or Mine' Premiere

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Reese Witherspoon Models Valentino at 'Your Place or Mine' Premiere

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Reese Witherspoon Models Valentino at 'Your Place or Mine' Premiere

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Reese Witherspoon Models Valentino at 'Your Place or Mine' Premiere

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Reese Witherspoon Models Valentino at 'Your Place or Mine' Premiere

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Reese Witherspoon Models Valentino at 'Your Place or Mine' Premiere

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Reese Witherspoon Models Valentino at 'Your Place or Mine' Premiere

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Reese Witherspoon Models Valentino at 'Your Place or Mine' Premiere

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Reese Witherspoon Models Valentino at 'Your Place or Mine' Premiere

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Reese Witherspoon Models Valentino at 'Your Place or Mine' Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Reese Witherspoon Models Valentino at 'Your Place or Mine' Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Reese Witherspoon Models Valentino at 'Your Place or Mine' Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Reese Witherspoon Models Valentino at 'Your Place or Mine' Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Reese Witherspoon Models Valentino at 'Your Place or Mine' Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Reese Witherspoon Models Valentino at 'Your Place or Mine' Premiere

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Reese Witherspoon Models Valentino at 'Your Place or Mine' Premiere

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Reese Witherspoon Models Valentino at 'Your Place or Mine' Premiere

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Reese Witherspoon Models Valentino at 'Your Place or Mine' Premiere

Hot Summer Bags

Reese Witherspoon Models Valentino at 'Your Place or Mine' Premiere

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Reese Witherspoon Models Valentino at 'Your Place or Mine' Premiere

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Reese Witherspoon Models Valentino at 'Your Place or Mine' Premiere

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Reese Witherspoon Models Valentino at 'Your Place or Mine' Premiere

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Reese Witherspoon Models Valentino at 'Your Place or Mine' Premiere

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Reese Witherspoon Models Valentino at 'Your Place or Mine' Premiere

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Reese Witherspoon Models Valentino at 'Your Place or Mine' Premiere

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Reese Witherspoon Models Valentino at 'Your Place or Mine' Premiere

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Reese Witherspoon Models Valentino at 'Your Place or Mine' Premiere

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Reese Witherspoon Models Valentino at 'Your Place or Mine' Premiere

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Reese Witherspoon Models Valentino at 'Your Place or Mine' Premiere

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Reese Witherspoon Models Valentino at 'Your Place or Mine' Premiere

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Reese Witherspoon Models Valentino at 'Your Place or Mine' Premiere

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Reese Witherspoon Models Valentino at 'Your Place or Mine' Premiere

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Reese Witherspoon Models Valentino at 'Your Place or Mine' Premiere

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Reese Witherspoon Models Valentino at 'Your Place or Mine' Premiere

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Reese Witherspoon Models Valentino at 'Your Place or Mine' Premiere

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Reese Witherspoon Models Valentino at 'Your Place or Mine' Premiere

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Reese Witherspoon Models Valentino at 'Your Place or Mine' Premiere

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Reese Witherspoon Models Valentino at 'Your Place or Mine' Premiere

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Reese Witherspoon Models Valentino at 'Your Place or Mine' Premiere

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad