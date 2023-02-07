Reese Witherspoon Goes White and Gold in Giambattista Valli Dress for ‘Your Place or Mine’ Premiere

Reese Witherspoon put a shiny twist on regal glam for her arrival to the screening of “Your Place or Mine” in New York City. In honor of the screening for her new movie, the actress and producer wore a white midi dress by Giambattista Valli.

Reese Witherspoon at the “Your Place or Mine” screening in New York City. Getty Images for Netflix

Witherspoon’s long-sleeve dress featured gold braided trim and tweed that channeled the preppy Elle Woods character Witherspoon played in the “Legally Blonde” movies. The dress was from the designer’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection.

Reese Witherspoon Getty Images for Netflix

“It’s all about colors, you can smell and taste them, spicy or mandarin, lemon and rose,” Giambattista Valli said to WWD regarding the collection in September.

“I love the idea of women having no borders and boundaries, being inspired by other cultures, and being nomadic. Now more than ever, I think it’s very important to be open,” he further said.

Witherspoon worked with celebrity stylist Petra Flannery on the look. Flannery has worked with Claire Danes, Emilia Clarke and Zoe Saldaña.

When it came to accessories, Witherspoon slipped into a pair of pointed-toe nude heels. She had her hair in loose waves, with a smoky eye.

Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon at the “Your Place or Mine” screening. Getty Images for Netflix

Witherspoon joined her costar, Ashton Kutcher, at the screening, who kept things casual in a speckled-grey cardigan and a white T-shirt. The pair star in the Netflix rom-com, which centers around two best friends who switch homes for a week and grow feelings for each other. Along with starring in the film, Witherspoon is also the film’s producer. Aline Brosh McKenna, whose past directorial work includes “27 Dresses” and “The Devil Wears Prada,” is directing the movie.

The film will be released on Netflix Friday.