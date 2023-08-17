Renee Rapp Goes Sheer in Y2K Style With Leather Vest and Wide-leg Pants for Grammy Museum Performance

Renee Rapp embraced the sheer trend for her performance at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The nonprofit organization hosted Spotlight: Renee Rapp, an event highlighting the singer’s new music work.

For the occasion, Rapp gave a black sheer top the Y2K treatment with a leather vest, black wide-leg pants with white paneling and black pointy pumps.

Renee Rapp Getty Images for The Recording A

The sheer trend has been a dominating force in the celebrity style landscape this past year. At New York Fashion Week’s fall 2023 season in February, stars ranging from Ashley Graham to Lori Harvey donned sheer looks as they sat at the front rows of runway shows. For the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars party, Ciara made a viral statement in a sheer crystal-embellished gown from Dundas.

Renee Rapp Getty Images for The Recording A

During the talk, Rapp discussed her music, career and creative process. She also performed a song from her upcoming debut album, “Snow Angel.”

Ahead of spotlight

Renee Rapp, the singer was also revealed as the face of Tumi’s latest campaign for the brand’s Georgica collection. The new “Essentially Beautiful” campaign features the new Georgica leather handbags inspired by East Hampton’s Georgica Beach.

Rapp’s big break as an entertainer came when she took over the role of Regina George in Broadway’s “Mean Girls.” Rapp would expand her audience reach and fanbase beyond the musical theatre world when she was cast on HBO’s “The Sex Lives of College Girls.”

Despite her success as an actress, music is Rapp’s first true love. “I was always worried I’d be fired from acting jobs because I wasn’t confident enough,” Rapp said to WWD. “I always knew music is what I wanted to do. I am glad I got the experience I did as an actor because it taught me so much about myself and how to create storylines with my music. I consider it a blessing I get to take everything I applied as an actor and bring it to my music.”