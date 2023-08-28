×
‘RHOA’ Stars Bring Their Signature Style to Fashion Statement 2023: Sheree Whitfield Embraces Cutouts

This year was the inaugural launch of the fashion fundraiser, which donated proceeds to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Sheree Whitfield at the 2023 Fashion Statement on Aug. 27 in Atlanta.
Sheree Whitfield at the 2023 Fashion Statement on Aug. 27 in Atlanta. Getty Images

Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Sheree Whitfield brought a breezy look to the 2023 Fashion Statement event on Sunday in Atlanta, wearing a Diotima dress. The white ensemble featured a long white overlay with circular cutouts throughout, along with a cinched detail at her waist. To accessorize, she carried an orange Hermès Kelly handbag.

Sheree Whitfield at the 2023 Fashion Statement on Aug. 27 in Atlanta.
Sheree Whitfield at the 2023 Fashion Statement on Aug. 27 in Atlanta. Getty Images

Whitfield wasn’t the only “RHOA” star to attend the event. Marlo Hampton and former cast member Phaedra Parks were also in attendance.

Parks channeled edgy inspiration in a sheer jumpsuit with cutouts and exposed pockets. She added a pair of Saint Laurent Cassandra sandals with gold details to her glamorous look.

Phaedra Parks at the 2023 Fashion Statement on Aug. 27 in Atlanta.
Phaedra Parks at the 2023 Fashion Statement on Aug. 27 in Atlanta. Getty Images

Hampton posed for pictures wearing a tulle-embellished off-the-shoulder jacket. The star coordinated the Alexander McQueen number with black stockings, platform boots and a mini Hermès Kelly bag.

Sheree Whitfield, Marlo Hampton and Courtney Rhodes at the 2023 Fashion Statement on Aug. 27 in Atlanta.
Sheree Whitfield, Marlo Hampton and Courtney Rhodes at the 2023 Fashion Statement on Aug. 27 in Atlanta. Getty Images

The latest season of “RHOA,” whose cast members also include Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Drew Sidora and Sanya Richards-Ross, aired its finale on Sunday. Earlier this month, Bravo released a trailer of the upcoming part-one reunion episode that will air on the network Sept. 3 at 8 p.m. EST.

The inaugural Fashion Statement event, held at the Phipps Plaza, featured a private in-store shopping experience, a cocktail reception and a live action. Proceeds from the event were donated to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, a nonprofit organization that invests in research to prevent and cure breast cancer.

