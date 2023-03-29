Rihanna and Beyoncé Lookalikes Star in Viral ‘Feat Beauty’ Makeup Campaign

Rihanna and Beyoncé are starring in a new beauty campaign together — or almost.

Brazilian beauty brand Vult tapped influencers Priscila Beatrice and Juh Machado to promote its new compact powder line. Beatrice, who has over 1 million followers on Instagram, went viral during the 2022 FIFA World Cup after the real Rihanna was mistakenly identified as her on social media. Meanwhile, Machado garnered more than 4.5 million likes on TikTok for transforming herself into Beyoncé, with impressive makeup videos.

In an announcement on Instagram (translated from Brazilian Portuguese), Vult revealed the new compact powder with SPF 90. “What happens when the biggest icons meet each other? Of course, the feat of the year!”

Followers of the brands couldn’t help but reference Rihanna’s own beauty brand, Fenty Beauty, in the comments, describing Vult’s campaign as “Feat. Beauty.”

Rihanna launched Fenty Beauty in 2017. The brand has since become the top celebrity beauty label in the U.S. According to a 2021 Forbes estimate, the company is worth $2.8 billion.

Beatrice, who describes herself as an “impersonator and lookalike Rihanna,” is also a beauty influencer on YouTube and has promoted other brands online such as Absolut and Shein. In 2020, Rihanna commented in one of her videos asking, “where the album sis?,” a nod to her fans who wouldn’t stop requesting her next studio record.

Machado got approval from Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles, for her transformations. “WOW, this is pretty amazing. This girl transforms into Beyoncé,” said Knowles, who shared a video of the Brazilian doppelgänger on her own Instagram account in 2021.

Vult is a beauty brand owned by Grupo Boticario, the world’s largest perfumery and cosmetics franchiser according to IBM. Boticario also owns Eudora, Quem Disse Berenice?, Beauty Box and five other brands.