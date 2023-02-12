Rihanna Gives Fenty Beauty Prime Super Bowl Product Placement Stopping Mid-song for Touch-up During Halftime Show Performance

Rihanna made a stunning arrival at the State Farm Stadium on Sunday in Glendale, Arizona, for Super Bowl 2023. The singer, who headlined the halftime show, gave her Fenty Beauty brand a boost of visibility with a touchup during her song set.

The beauty mogul wore red coats from Alaia and a Loewe jumpsuit.

Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona. Getty Images

Her full makeup look included the Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation, Fenty Beauty Invisimatte Instant Setting + Blotting Powder (which she used to touch up mid-performance) and notably the new Fenty Beauty Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick in the MVP, a bold red color that coordinated with her red coats.

In addition to having her first child last May and getting ready for the halftime show performance, the Grammy winner has been busy with her Savage x Fenty and Fenty Beauty brands. The “Run This Town” singer released the latest Savage x Fenty Valentine’s Day line and Game Day collection, and a limited-edition Fenty Beauty set.

A representative for Rihanna also confirmed that the singer is pregnant with her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky.

The Super Bowl is known to be one of the most-watched television events of the year, and its entertainment portion drives just as many viewers and attention as the game. The pregame lineup includes R&B icon Babyface, who will sing “America the Beautiful,” while country music star Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem, and Sheryl Lee Ralph will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

For the first time in Super Bowl history, the program includes an ASL (American Sign Language) rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” by Justina Miles, who will also be performing in ASL the music of Rhianna during the halftime show.

Rihanna’s set list included the following:

Bitch Better Have My Money

Where Have You Been

Only Girl (In the World)

We Found Love

Rude Boy

Work

Wild Thoughts

Pour It Up

All of the Lights

Run This Town

Umbrella

Diamonds