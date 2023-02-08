Rihanna Wears Rick Owens to Congratulate LeBron James on Breaking NBA Score Record

Pop star and entrepreneur Rihanna took to Instagram to congratulate NBA player LeBron James on breaking the NBA scoring record last night.

In a video on Instagram, the singer and Fenty Beauty founder is seen wearing a zip-front jacket in pearl gray leather with an orange lamb shearling trim from Rick Owens. The jacket has a dropped armhole, two large square side front pockets and a hood, and had a waxy finish.

Rihanna’s Rick Owens jacket was from the brand’s fall 2022 collection, which drew inspiration from the 1930s and movies of the Silent era.

In the video, Rihanna congratulated James’ new record saying she is “so grateful to witness this moment in history.”

On Tuesday, during a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder, James, who plays for the Lakers, broke a 39-year record held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the most prolific scorer in NBA history. In his 20th season with the NBA, James beat Abdul-Jabbar’s record of 38,387 points after completing a 21-foot shot in the third quarter. James’ new record is 38,390 points.

Abdul-Jabbar previously played for the Lakers too, and was in the audience for the history-making moment. He held the ball before handing it to James, in a moment seen as a passing of the torch.

In addition to taking the time to congratulate James, Rihanna is set to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show this Sunday. This year’s Super Bowl game will see the Philadelphia Eagles face off against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The beauty mogul also launched a football-inspired game day collection for Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin ahead of the Super Bowl. The collection offers individual items for purchase and a collective kit in football-inspired packaging. Rihanna has also released a Savage x Fenty game day collection for her intimates and apparel line.