Rihanna Updates Maternity Style With Checkerboard Prints at Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton Menswear Debut Collection Show for Spring 2024

Rihanna arrived at Louis Vuitton’s spring 2024 menswear show on Tuesday during Paris Men’s Fashion Week, showcasing a sporty approach to maternity style.

In honor of Pharrell Williams’ debut collection for the brand, the pop star and beauty entrepreneur donned a Louis Vuitton ensemble, including a blue pixelated check jumpsuit based on the brand’s famed Damier pattern. She completed the look with a matching beanie and sports bra.

Rihanna, who is expecting her second child, was joined by her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, who wore an all-denim Louis Vuitton look, including a denim crystal-embellished beanie, a Western-style shirt accessorized with two brooches and baggy embellished shorts. His most notable accessory was his pearl-encrusted frame sunglasses.

On Thursday, Rihanna was unveiled as the star of Williams’ first campaign for Louis Vuitton as the brand’s new menswear creative director. Williams posed in front of a giant billboard showing Rihanna on the Seine-facing side of the Musée d’Orsay in Paris and shared the image to his Instagram account.

Louis Vuitton’s parent company, LVMH Möet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, also has a stake in Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty brand as well as her Savage x Fenty lingerie and loungewear line. The luxury conglomerate is widely credited with being a driving force behind Rihanna’s billionaire status.

Louis Vuitton staged its spring 2024 menswear show on Tuesday in Paris. It marks Williams’ first collection since he was named the label’s creative director of menswear in February. Williams, who first made a name for himself as an artist and music producer, succeeds the late Virgil Abloh.