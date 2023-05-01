Rihanna Makes Blooming Arrival in 3D Camellia Valentino Hooded Dress at Met Gala 2023 With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna made a highly-anticipated arrival to the 2023 Met Gala on Monday in New York City — blooming upon arrival.

The singer arrived in a white Valentino hooded gown, adorned in allover 3D camellia flowers, which later transformed into a strappy white gown with a single flower in the center of her chest.

Rihanna at the 2023 Met Gala Karl Lagerfeld : A Line of Beauty on May 1 in New York City. Michael Buckner for Variety

She paired the versatile ensemble with white sunglasses with false eyelashes attached to the lenses.

The singer had her partner A$AP Rocky by her side, who coordinated by wearing Gucci, clad in a white button-up, black blazer and a tartan skirt layered with jeans.

The pair, who welcomed their first child in May 2022, are expecting another, which Rihanna announced while headlining the 2023 Super Bowl in February.

On her way to the Met Gala, Rihanna made another nod to Karl Lagerfeld in a brown fur coat from Fendi’s fall 1997 ready-to-wear collection, one Naomi Campbell previously modeled while Lagerfeld was the creative director of the brand.

Rihanna also made headlines on Sunday ahead of her 2023 Met Gala appearance, posting a series of photos on her Instagram wearing Chanel crop jacket from the brand’s fall 1994 ready-to-wear collection, a fuzzy white Coperni minidress and Chanel “CC” logo sunglasses.

Rihanna made her Met Gala debut in 2007 wearing Georges Chakra. Fast-forward to 2018, and the hitmaker-turned-mogul acted as a gala co-chair alongside Donatella Versace, Amal Clooney and Anna Wintour for the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” exhibit.

She made waves on the red carpet in a dramatic, Pope-inspired bejeweled look paired with dazzling Christian Louboutin pumps.

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.



