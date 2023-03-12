Rihanna Drips in Jewels in Maison Margiela Halter Top for Oscars ‘Lift Me Up’ Performance

Rihanna stole the show in Maison Margiela while performing at the Oscars on Sunday in Los Angeles. Her custom ensemble, designed by John Galliano, featured a tulle halter top dripping in crystals and wide-leg pants with floral embroidery. She paired the look with elbow-grazing leather gloves and black pointed-toe pumps.

Rihanna accessorized with layered diamond necklaces and drop earrings. She also added on a glittering bracelet and cocktail ring.

Rihanna performs at the 95th annual Academy Awards on March 12 in Los Angeles. Rich Polk for Variety

The pop star wore her long locks in a simple slicked-back style. A sparkly smokey eye and glossy lip.

Hours earlier, Rihanna wowed on the champagne carpet in a custom bondage-inspired leather dress by Alaïa.

During the ceremony, she performed “Lift Me Up,” which was nominated for Best Original Song. This makes Rihanna a first-time Oscar nominee.

Rihanna’s boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky, cheered her on from the crowd. The couple welcomed their first child, a son, in May 2022, though they have yet to share his name with the public. In February, Rihanna revealed that she was pregnant for a second time during her performance at the Super Bowl halftime show.

This isn’t the first time Galliano has collaborated with Rihanna. He previously designed her pearl-encrusted Margiela ensemble at the 2018 Met Gala. The look, which was inspired by Papal regalia, emulated the ball’s Catholic theme.

The annual Oscars celebrates film, cinematography and the artists who bring characters to life. This year, Jimmy Kimmel hosts the show. Performances include Rihanna and Lady Gaga, and presenters include Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Janelle Monáe and more. For the 95th annual ceremony, the red carpet was swapped for a champagne color due to an aesthetic choice to enhance the photography during the arrivals. The champagne carpet is the first to change from red since the 33rd Oscars in 1961.