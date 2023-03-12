Rihanna Arrives in Bondage-inspired Alaïa Dress With Sheer Baby Bump Overlay for Oscars Red Carpet 2023

Rihanna is no stranger to edgy looks, and her baby bump-baring custom Alaïa gown at the 2023 Oscars on Sunday in Los Angeles the latest example. The pop star, who is also a first-time nominee, wore a sheer jersey turtleneck bodysuit layered underneath a leather band dress, both in a dark brown shade.

Rihanna’s sandals were also custom-made. Giuseppe Zanotti created the singer’s heels, which were crafted from black satin and brown Nappa leather. She also accessorized with drop earrings and statement cocktail rings.

Rihanna at the 95th annual Academy Awards on March 12 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Rihanna wore her hair in a messy updo, complete with styled baby hairs. For makeup, Rihanna opted for a brown smokey eye and dark red lip, which matched her maroon manicure.

Rihanna is nominated for Best Original Song. “Lift Me Up,” which she’ll perform at the ceremony, was featured in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Fellow nominees in the category include Lady Gaga, Sofia Carson, and Mitski.

Rihanna is fresh off of her Super Bowl halftime debut. Her viral performance doubled as a pregnancy announcement — she’s currently expecting her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky. The couple welcomed a son, whose name has not been made public, in 2022.

The annual Oscars celebrates film, cinematography and the artists who bring characters to life. This year, Jimmy Kimmel hosts the show. Performances include Rihanna and Lady Gaga, and presenters include Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Janelle Monáe and more. For the 95th annual ceremony, the red carpet was swapped for a champagne color due to an aesthetic choice to enhance the photography during the arrivals. The champagne carpet is the first to defer from red since the 33rd Oscars in 1961.