×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: January 17, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Giorgio Armani Men’s Fall 2023

Fashion

Schiaparelli Opens Permanent Store at Harrods

Business

Mark Weston Exits Dunhill After Five Years

Rihanna Declares Its ‘Heartbreaker Szn’ in Savage x Fenty Valentine’s Day Collection Campaign

The singer is also set to perform at the 2023 Super Bowl next month for the Halftime Show.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: Rihanna poses for a picture as she celebrates her beauty brands fenty beauty and fenty skin at Goya Studios on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Rihanna performingNBC 'Today Show' Concert Series, New York, America - 08 Jun 2007
RihannaMTV Video Music Awards, Las Vegas, America - 09 Sep 2007
Rihanna Rihanna performs at the Nokia Theatre in New YorkConcert Rihanna, New York, USA
RihannaRihanna in concert on her 'Good Girl Gone Bad' Tour, Cardiff International Arena, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - 19 Dec 2007
View ALL 64 Photos

Rihanna has taken to Instagram to unveil some of the new offerings from the upcoming Savage x Fenty Valentine’s Day drop. Several Instagram posts tease her brand’s offerings.

One post features Rihanna posing in a purple and red heart-print sports bra with a swirling red pattern and cutout paired with matching leggings. The singer struck several poses in a pair of lace-up stiletto heel sandals, wearing shimmering eye shadow.

Another post captioned “heartbreaker szn” features the singer posing full bodysuit with a camouflage style and heart pattern. Rihanna strikes a pose at the camera as she models the bodysuit while wearing a pair of open-toe heels.

Related Galleries

On Savage x Fenty’s Instagram, other campaign stars have teased the upcoming Valentine’s Day drop. A video of model Jamie Zella showcases her wearing a red lace bra with red lace panties and red fishnet tights as she crushes a heart-shaped piece of ice with pointy-toe stiletto red heels.

The latest Instagram post from Fenty, captioned “U Lovestruck yet?” features a model posing in a red lace long-sleeved cropped top and matching red lace hot pants. The look was accessorized with silver jewelry and crisscross strap heels.

This year is poised to be a big moment for Rihanna’s career. The singer/performer is set to perform at the 2023 Super Bowl.

Last week, Rihanna released a teaser video of her Super Bowl Halftime Show featuring her wearing a dramatic Area coat and donning structural braids. The clip featured her emerging from the darkness onto a stark white stage with audio discussing how many years it’s been since she released a new album.

The Super Bowl is scheduled for Feb. 12.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Rihanna Models Savage x Fenty Valentine's Day Collection With Hearts

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Rihanna Models Savage x Fenty Valentine's Day Collection With Hearts

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Rihanna Models Savage x Fenty Valentine's Day Collection With Hearts

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Rihanna Models Savage x Fenty Valentine's Day Collection With Hearts

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Rihanna Models Savage x Fenty Valentine's Day Collection With Hearts

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Rihanna Models Savage x Fenty Valentine's Day Collection With Hearts

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Rihanna Models Savage x Fenty Valentine's Day Collection With Hearts

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Rihanna Models Savage x Fenty Valentine's Day Collection With Hearts

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Rihanna Models Savage x Fenty Valentine's Day Collection With Hearts

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Rihanna Models Savage x Fenty Valentine's Day Collection With Hearts

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Rihanna Models Savage x Fenty Valentine's Day Collection With Hearts

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Rihanna Models Savage x Fenty Valentine's Day Collection With Hearts

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Rihanna Models Savage x Fenty Valentine's Day Collection With Hearts

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Rihanna Models Savage x Fenty Valentine's Day Collection With Hearts

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Rihanna Models Savage x Fenty Valentine's Day Collection With Hearts

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Rihanna Models Savage x Fenty Valentine's Day Collection With Hearts

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Rihanna Models Savage x Fenty Valentine's Day Collection With Hearts

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Rihanna Models Savage x Fenty Valentine's Day Collection With Hearts

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Rihanna Models Savage x Fenty Valentine's Day Collection With Hearts

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Rihanna Models Savage x Fenty Valentine's Day Collection With Hearts

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Rihanna Models Savage x Fenty Valentine's Day Collection With Hearts

Hot Summer Bags

Rihanna Models Savage x Fenty Valentine's Day Collection With Hearts

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Rihanna Models Savage x Fenty Valentine's Day Collection With Hearts

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Rihanna Models Savage x Fenty Valentine's Day Collection With Hearts

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Rihanna Models Savage x Fenty Valentine's Day Collection With Hearts

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Rihanna Models Savage x Fenty Valentine's Day Collection With Hearts

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Rihanna Models Savage x Fenty Valentine's Day Collection With Hearts

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Rihanna Models Savage x Fenty Valentine's Day Collection With Hearts

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Rihanna Models Savage x Fenty Valentine's Day Collection With Hearts

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Rihanna Models Savage x Fenty Valentine's Day Collection With Hearts

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Rihanna Models Savage x Fenty Valentine's Day Collection With Hearts

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Rihanna Models Savage x Fenty Valentine's Day Collection With Hearts

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Rihanna Models Savage x Fenty Valentine's Day Collection With Hearts

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Rihanna Models Savage x Fenty Valentine's Day Collection With Hearts

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Rihanna Models Savage x Fenty Valentine's Day Collection With Hearts

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Rihanna Models Savage x Fenty Valentine's Day Collection With Hearts

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Rihanna Models Savage x Fenty Valentine's Day Collection With Hearts

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Rihanna Models Savage x Fenty Valentine's Day Collection With Hearts

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Rihanna Models Savage x Fenty Valentine's Day Collection With Hearts

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Rihanna Models Savage x Fenty Valentine's Day Collection With Hearts

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Rihanna Models Savage x Fenty Valentine's Day Collection With Hearts

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Rihanna Models Savage x Fenty Valentine's Day Collection With Hearts

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad