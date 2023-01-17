Rihanna Declares Its ‘Heartbreaker Szn’ in Savage x Fenty Valentine’s Day Collection Campaign

Rihanna has taken to Instagram to unveil some of the new offerings from the upcoming Savage x Fenty Valentine’s Day drop. Several Instagram posts tease her brand’s offerings.

One post features Rihanna posing in a purple and red heart-print sports bra with a swirling red pattern and cutout paired with matching leggings. The singer struck several poses in a pair of lace-up stiletto heel sandals, wearing shimmering eye shadow.

Another post captioned “heartbreaker szn” features the singer posing full bodysuit with a camouflage style and heart pattern. Rihanna strikes a pose at the camera as she models the bodysuit while wearing a pair of open-toe heels.

On Savage x Fenty’s Instagram, other campaign stars have teased the upcoming Valentine’s Day drop. A video of model Jamie Zella showcases her wearing a red lace bra with red lace panties and red fishnet tights as she crushes a heart-shaped piece of ice with pointy-toe stiletto red heels.

The latest Instagram post from Fenty, captioned “U Lovestruck yet?” features a model posing in a red lace long-sleeved cropped top and matching red lace hot pants. The look was accessorized with silver jewelry and crisscross strap heels.

This year is poised to be a big moment for Rihanna’s career. The singer/performer is set to perform at the 2023 Super Bowl.

Last week, Rihanna released a teaser video of her Super Bowl Halftime Show featuring her wearing a dramatic Area coat and donning structural braids. The clip featured her emerging from the darkness onto a stark white stage with audio discussing how many years it’s been since she released a new album.

The Super Bowl is scheduled for Feb. 12.