Rihanna Teases Super Bowl Halftime Show in Dramatic Area Coat and Structural Braids

The singer posted a teaser ahead of the February performance on Thursday announcing that Apple Music will be its first sponsor.

rihanna super bowl halftime show, youtube teaser video, area green coat fall 2022, braids, new haircut
Diana Ross performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl XXX on Jan. 28, 1996, at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 2717. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2002 file photo, The Edge, from left, Bono and Adam Clayton, of U2, perform during the halftime show of Super Bowl XXXVI at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans. At the first Super Bowl following the 2001 terrorist attacks, U2 performed "Where the Streets Have No Name" as a giant scrim behind them unfurled names of the Sept. 11 victims. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007, file photo, Prince performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami. "Prince: The Beautiful Ones," the memoir Prince started but didn’t finish before his 2016 death, will be released on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2012 file photo, Madonna, center, performs with Nicki Minaj, left, and M.I.A. during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl XLVI football game between the New England Patriots and the New York Giants in Indianapolis. Madonna says she's not happy that M.I.A. made an obscene gesture during the Super Bowl halftime show. Madonna said on Ryan Seacrest's radio show Friday, Feb. 10, that the gesture was pointless and seemed out of place. The British hip-hop artist, invited by Madonna to participate in Sunday's halftime show in front of 114 million people, extended her middle finger to the camera. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, file)
View ALL 11 Photos

Rihanna is coming back to the stage soon.

Now less than a month away, the singer will take the stage on Feb. 12 to headline the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime show. On Thursday, Rihanna posted a short teaser to her official Instagram giving minimal details about the upcoming performance.

The seconds-long clip, which now has more than 1 million likes, begins with Rihanna emerging from the darkness onto a stark white stage, with audio that highlights her long hiatus from releasing a new album.

“It’s been 2,190 days.…Dude, Rihanna, we waited for you.…It’s been six years since the nine-time Grammy winner…Rihanna is who everybody is waiting for,” the audio clip in the video says.

In the video, Rihanna is wearing an oversize, dramatic coat and a slim-fitting black jumpsuit. The coat is by Area from the brand’s winter 2022 collection.

Her hair was as exciting as her outfit, with a sleek high bun with branch-like structured braids rising out of it. Rihanna’s makeup was colorful, with blue eye shadow. For accessories, the singer went big, wearing an oversize necklace adorned with crosses, midi rings and pairs of multisize hoop earrings. She slipped into a pair of shiny black pointed-toe heels with a wrap around effect.

In the video, once Rihanna reveals herself fully in the light, a spotlight is placed on her and the voices come to a sharp halt. Then, as the camera pans closer, she holds her finger up to her mouth and says “Shhh.” She quickly turns around and dances back into the dark light as the words “Super Bowl LVII, Apple Music, Halftime show.”

According to Apple Music official website, the platform promises to release more “goodies” leading up to game day. “We’ll be unveiling more goodies here as the clock ticks closer to the big game, the big day and the big show, so stay tuned,” Apple Music said in a statement. This is the first time the company is sponsoring the Super Bowl, taking over from the franchise’s longtime sponsor, Pepsi.

Rihanna has been doing a slew of things to get people ready for her highly anticipated performance. Just last week, her clothing brand, Savage X Fenty, released a limited-edition game day collection, which featured varsity’s, beanies and hoodies all donned in Rihanna’s soon-to-premiere halftime show. Rihanna also just attended the Golden Globes, along with her boyfriend rapper A$AP Rocky, wearing a glamorous black Schiaparelli couture gown.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

