Rihanna Reveals Details About Halftime Show Set List's '39 Versions' in Snake-Print Dress at Apple Music Super Bowl Press Conference

The singer and mogul wore an outfit from Alaïa's spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection.

Rihanna at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Press Conference held at Phoenix Convention Center on February 9, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Diana Ross performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl XXX on Jan. 28, 1996, at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 2717. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2002 file photo, The Edge, from left, Bono and Adam Clayton, of U2, perform during the halftime show of Super Bowl XXXVI at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans. At the first Super Bowl following the 2001 terrorist attacks, U2 performed "Where the Streets Have No Name" as a giant scrim behind them unfurled names of the Sept. 11 victims. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007, file photo, Prince performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami. "Prince: The Beautiful Ones," the memoir Prince started but didn’t finish before his 2016 death, will be released on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2012 file photo, Madonna, center, performs with Nicki Minaj, left, and M.I.A. during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl XLVI football game between the New England Patriots and the New York Giants in Indianapolis. Madonna says she's not happy that M.I.A. made an obscene gesture during the Super Bowl halftime show. Madonna said on Ryan Seacrest's radio show Friday, Feb. 10, that the gesture was pointless and seemed out of place. The British hip-hop artist, invited by Madonna to participate in Sunday's halftime show in front of 114 million people, extended her middle finger to the camera. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, file)
Rihanna attended a press conference on Thursday in Phoenix ahead of her performance at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show in an animal-printed ensemble from Alaïa.

Rihanna at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Press Conference held at Phoenix Convention Center on February 9, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Rihanna at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Press Conference. Christopher Polk for Variety

The singer sat down for an interview with the 2023 Halftime Show sponsor, Apple Music, in a black jacket and a reptilian-printed dress. Her jacket had a slightly cropped fit and is from the brand’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection, which incorporated cowhides turned into skirts and sheepskin transformed into motorcycle shearlings. “It’s about taking all the codes of Azzedine and explaining them to the young generation that don’t really know it,” Pieter Mulier, the creative director of Alaïa, told WWD backstage at the show in July.

Rihanna‘s dress was in a coordinating gray animal print, as were her shoes, a pair of gladiator-style heels with a reptilian pattern. She accessorized with a chain-link choker necklace and a pair of shimmering silver earrings.

Rihanna at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Press Conference held at Phoenix Convention Center on February 9, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Rihanna Christopher Polk for Variety

Rihanna wore her hair braided in ponytails with pieces left out in the front to frame her face. She opted for a fiery-red lip and a touch of red eye shadow.

During the interview, she was asked what it’s like putting it together and building the set list. “The set list was the biggest challenge, that was the hardest part… deciding how to maximize 13 minutes but also celebrate,” Rihanna said.

“You’re trying to cram 17 years of work into 13 minutes, so it’s difficult. Some songs we have to lose because of that… but I think we did a good job of narrowing it down,” adding, “there are probably about 39 versions of the set list right now. Every little change counts.”

At the end of the interview, Rihanna’s short clip in partnership with Apple Music titled “Run This Town,” was premiered. In it, a young girl wearing a school uniform can be seen walking around her community.

In the background voices emerge, with one saying: “But you know it’s about time that she come back and the fans waiting!” The young girl slips on a pair of sunglasses and joins her friends to fly kites, while the single “Run This Town” plays in the background. Then, words appear, reading “My whole life was shaped on this very road. I was just a little island girl flying kits in the cemetery… but I had big dreams.” She later shared the clip on her Instagram, where it already gained more than 260,000 likes.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

