Rihanna Announces Smurfette Role in ‘The Smurfs’ With Contemporary Spin on Maternity Dressing in Y/Project Denim Look at CinemaCon 2023

The singer also announced that she will be playing Smurfette in "The Smurfs Movie."

Rihanna attended CinemaCon 2023 on Thursday in Las Vegas, showcasing another maternity-fashion look — this time with denim and jewels.

Rihanna wore a denim caftan-style coat with matching denim boots and pants from Y/Project’s fall 2023 collection.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 27: Rihanna speaks onstage wearing y/project denim coat, pants and boots, promoting the upcoming Smurfs film, for the Paramount Pictures presentation during CinemaCon 2023, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, at Caesars Palace on April 27, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for CinemaCon)
Rihanna at CinemaCon 2023. Getty Images for CinemaCon

WWD characterized the collection as having an extraordinary range of innovations, from a denim mille-feuille bomber jacket to jeans with twisted seams or buttoned panels that enveloped the legs in sculptural folds.

The outfit was fitting for the singer, who continues to redefine maternity style after unveiling her pregnancy during her Super Bowl performance in February.

This is the second child for her and fellow musician A$AP Rocky. The couple gave birth to their first son in May 2022.

Rihanna speaks onstage, promoting the upcoming Smurfs film, for the Paramount Pictures presentation during CinemaCon 2023, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, at Caesars Palace on April 27, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Rihanna at CinemaCon 2023. Getty Images for CinemaCon

During her appearance at CinemaCon, Rihanna announced she will be voicing the role of Smurfette in “The Smurfs Movie.”

“I tried to get the Papa Smurf role but It didn’t work out,” the singer joked onstage. It was also revealed that Rihanna will star, write and record original songs, and produce the upcoming project.

According to Ramsey Naito, head of Paramount Animation, the new Smurfs film will explore the concept of identity and ask “What is a Smurf?”

“The Smurfs” began as a Belgian comic franchise centered on a fictional colony of small blue people. Since its inception, “The Smurfs” has been involved in advertising, films, TV series, ice capades, video games, theme parks and toys. The new film is expected to arrive in theaters in February 2025.

Meanwhile, Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty line is still going strong. During her Super Bowl performance, the singer stopped mid-show to do a touch-up with a Fenty beauty compact. This moment helped generate $5.6 million in media impact value within the first 12 hours after the performance.

