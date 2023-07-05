Riley Keough Channels the ’70s in Glittery Purple Jumpsuit at Chanel’s Couture Fall 2023 Show

Riley Keough chose a ’70s-themed outfit for the Chanel haute couture fall 2023 show in Paris on Tuesday, channeling her character from “Daisy Jones and The Six.”

Keough wore a purple wide-leg jumpsuit with a wrap waist attachment. The vintage-themed Chanel number was made of shimmering velvety fabric.

Riley Keough at the Chanel Haute Couture Fall 2023 show on July 4 in Paris. Getty Images

Black peep-toe heels, purple aviator shades and a multicolor dotted purse completed her look. For the occasion, Keough was dressed by Jamie Mizrahi, who also styles Nicole Richie, Adele and Jennifer Lawrence.

“It wasn’t the best choice for the weather, but it was my favorite,” WWD reported Keough said about her outfit on Tuesday, later adding the fashion show itself was “cinematic and almost like a 1970s film. They really set the scene with the Eiffel Tower and the Seine.”

Riley Keough at the Chanel Haute Couture Fall 2023 show on July 4 in Paris. Getty Images

WWD reported the Chanel haute couture fall 2023 show was “all about French girl style” and “the collection celebrated the allure of the Parisienne.”

Keough’s last fashion moment was at the Dior cruise 2023 photo call in May, where she wore a frilly white gown with sheer detail on the arms and a tiered skirt.

Riley Keough at the Chanel Haute Couture Fall 2023 show on July 4 in Paris. Getty Images

Keough, who is the daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley, starred in “The Girlfriend Experience” and “The Lodge” and “Daisy Jones and The Six,” a series loosely based on the complicated romance between Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham. The series, which is placed in 1977, also stars Sam Claflin, Camila Morrone and Suki Waterhouse.