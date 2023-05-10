×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: May 9, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Moschino Reorganization Weighs on Aeffe Q1 Performance

Fashion

Chanel Brings Red Carpet Glam to the Gym

Business

Shopping With a Robot, Google Testing New AI-powered Search

Riley Keough Embraces Logomania for Chanel’s Resort 2024 Show

The actress was one of many A-list attendees at the fashion show in Los Angeles Tuesday.

Riley Keough attend the Chanel 2024 Ready To Wear Collection Runway Show at Paramount Studios on May 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Riley Keough at Chanel's resort 2024 show in Los Angeles. Roger Kisby for WWD

Riley Keough attended the Chanel resort 2024 show in Los Angeles on Tuesday, taking logomania up a notch.

The actress wore a purple and gray striped top and pants featuring the falling letters and Chanel’s famous interlocking CC logo. She topped off the look with chunky platform block heels and accessorized with a black handbag in the brand’s signature quilted pattern.

Riley Keough attend the Chanel 2024 Ready To Wear Collection Runway Show at Paramount Studios on May 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Riley Keough at Chanel’s resort 2024 show in Los Angeles. Roger Kisby for WWD

WWD said of Chanel’s cruise collection, “Crystal-edged dolphin shorts, crop tops and star- and comet-embroidered high-cut leotards were next-gen eveningwear pieces, echoing the daring red-carpet looks worn by Stewart to the 2022 Oscars (Chanel) and Kendall Jenner to last month’s Met Gala (Marc Jacobs ‘in honor of Karl.’)”

Related Galleries

During the earlier half of this year, Keough promoted her new Prime Video series “Daisy Jones & The Six,” loosely based on the story of Fleetwood Mac. The promotional tour saw many standout-style moments from Keough.

For the premiere of the show, Keough wore a strapless Schiaparelli black dress with an architectural, plunging-V neckline. The dress’ skirt had a glass fringe and black bugle beads, creating the illusion of sequins. It was from Schiaparelli’s spring 2023 couture collection. She accessorized the look with black velvet gloves and hand-faceted broken glass green earrings, also from Schiaparelli, and black pointy-toe pumps.

Keough regularly works with stylist Jamie Mizrahi to create her looks. In March, the pair attended the Hollywood Reporter’s Most Powerful Stylists dinner.

Chanel’s resort 2024 show was held at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, where the Writers Guild of America is on strike. Designed by creative director Virginie Viard, the event was attended by Sofia Richie, Lil Nas X, Margot Robbie and Elle Fanning, to name a few. It featured roller skating, a movie screen, food trucks and neon signs.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Riley Keough Embraces Logomania for Chanel's Resort 2024 Show

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Riley Keough Embraces Logomania for Chanel's Resort 2024 Show

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Riley Keough Embraces Logomania for Chanel's Resort 2024 Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Riley Keough Embraces Logomania for Chanel's Resort 2024 Show

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Riley Keough Embraces Logomania for Chanel's Resort 2024 Show

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Riley Keough Embraces Logomania for Chanel's Resort 2024 Show

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Riley Keough Embraces Logomania for Chanel's Resort 2024 Show

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Riley Keough Embraces Logomania for Chanel's Resort 2024 Show

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Riley Keough Embraces Logomania for Chanel's Resort 2024 Show

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Riley Keough Embraces Logomania for Chanel's Resort 2024 Show

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Riley Keough Embraces Logomania for Chanel's Resort 2024 Show

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Riley Keough Embraces Logomania for Chanel's Resort 2024 Show

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Riley Keough Embraces Logomania for Chanel's Resort 2024 Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Riley Keough Embraces Logomania for Chanel's Resort 2024 Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Riley Keough Embraces Logomania for Chanel's Resort 2024 Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Riley Keough Embraces Logomania for Chanel's Resort 2024 Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Riley Keough Embraces Logomania for Chanel's Resort 2024 Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Riley Keough Embraces Logomania for Chanel's Resort 2024 Show

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Riley Keough Embraces Logomania for Chanel's Resort 2024 Show

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Riley Keough Embraces Logomania for Chanel's Resort 2024 Show

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Riley Keough Embraces Logomania for Chanel's Resort 2024 Show

Hot Summer Bags

Riley Keough Embraces Logomania for Chanel's Resort 2024 Show

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Riley Keough Embraces Logomania for Chanel's Resort 2024 Show

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Riley Keough Embraces Logomania for Chanel's Resort 2024 Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Riley Keough Embraces Logomania for Chanel's Resort 2024 Show

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Riley Keough Embraces Logomania for Chanel's Resort 2024 Show

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Riley Keough Embraces Logomania for Chanel's Resort 2024 Show

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Riley Keough Embraces Logomania for Chanel's Resort 2024 Show

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Riley Keough Embraces Logomania for Chanel's Resort 2024 Show

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Riley Keough Embraces Logomania for Chanel's Resort 2024 Show

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Riley Keough Embraces Logomania for Chanel's Resort 2024 Show

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Riley Keough Embraces Logomania for Chanel's Resort 2024 Show

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Riley Keough Embraces Logomania for Chanel's Resort 2024 Show

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Riley Keough Embraces Logomania for Chanel's Resort 2024 Show

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Riley Keough Embraces Logomania for Chanel's Resort 2024 Show

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Riley Keough Embraces Logomania for Chanel's Resort 2024 Show

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Riley Keough Embraces Logomania for Chanel's Resort 2024 Show

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Riley Keough Embraces Logomania for Chanel's Resort 2024 Show

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Riley Keough Embraces Logomania for Chanel's Resort 2024 Show

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Riley Keough Embraces Logomania for Chanel's Resort 2024 Show

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Riley Keough Embraces Logomania for Chanel's Resort 2024 Show

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad