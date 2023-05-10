Riley Keough Embraces Logomania for Chanel’s Resort 2024 Show

Riley Keough attended the Chanel resort 2024 show in Los Angeles on Tuesday, taking logomania up a notch.

The actress wore a purple and gray striped top and pants featuring the falling letters and Chanel’s famous interlocking CC logo. She topped off the look with chunky platform block heels and accessorized with a black handbag in the brand’s signature quilted pattern.

Riley Keough at Chanel’s resort 2024 show in Los Angeles. Roger Kisby for WWD

WWD said of Chanel’s cruise collection, “Crystal-edged dolphin shorts, crop tops and star- and comet-embroidered high-cut leotards were next-gen eveningwear pieces, echoing the daring red-carpet looks worn by Stewart to the 2022 Oscars (Chanel) and Kendall Jenner to last month’s Met Gala (Marc Jacobs ‘in honor of Karl.’)”

During the earlier half of this year, Keough promoted her new Prime Video series “Daisy Jones & The Six,” loosely based on the story of Fleetwood Mac. The promotional tour saw many standout-style moments from Keough.

For the premiere of the show, Keough wore a strapless Schiaparelli black dress with an architectural, plunging-V neckline. The dress’ skirt had a glass fringe and black bugle beads, creating the illusion of sequins. It was from Schiaparelli’s spring 2023 couture collection. She accessorized the look with black velvet gloves and hand-faceted broken glass green earrings, also from Schiaparelli, and black pointy-toe pumps.

Keough regularly works with stylist Jamie Mizrahi to create her looks. In March, the pair attended the Hollywood Reporter’s Most Powerful Stylists dinner.

Chanel’s resort 2024 show was held at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, where the Writers Guild of America is on strike. Designed by creative director Virginie Viard, the event was attended by Sofia Richie, Lil Nas X, Margot Robbie and Elle Fanning, to name a few. It featured roller skating, a movie screen, food trucks and neon signs.