×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: January 24, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Louis Vuitton Signs BTS Member J-Hope as Brand Ambassador

Business

What Will AI Mean for Fashion?

Beauty

The Beauty Industry’s Top 20 Most Beloved Moisturizers

Riley Keough Holds Court in Bedazzled Schiaparelli Dress at ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ Premiere

The actress stars as the lead in the new Amazon Prime Video movie.

Riley Keough at the premiere of "Daisy Jones & The Six" held at TCL Chinese Theatre on February 23, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Riley Keough at the premiere of "Daisy Jones and the Six" on Feb. 23 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Riley Keough attended the “Daisy Jones & the Six” premiere on Feb. 23 in Los Angeles, in a strapless Schiaparelli black dress with an architectural, plunging-V neckline.

The dress’ skirt had glass fringe and black bugle beads, creating the illusion of sequins. It was from Schiaparelli’s spring 2023 couture collection.

Keough accessorized the look with black velvet gloves and hand-faceted broken green glass earrings, also from Schiaparelli, and black pointy-toe pumps.

Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Petersen at the premiere of "Daisy Jones & The Six" held at TCL Chinese Theatre on February 23, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Petersen at the premiere of “Daisy Jones & the Six” on Feb. 23 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

To create her look for the premiere, Keough worked with stylist Jamie Mizrahi. Mizrahi is also the stylist to Adele, Jeremy Allen White and Ariana Grande.

Related Galleries

Schiaparelli’s spring 2023 couture collection was one of the most talked about shows during Paris Couture Week due to its reproduction of animal heads that sparked an internet controversy. Reality star and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner wore a dress from the collection with a lion’s head shawl. The runway show included a different version of Jenner’s lion’s head dress, as well as gowns featuring a wolf’s head and leopard’s head, all made from synthetic materials.

Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Petersen at the premiere of "Daisy Jones & The Six" held at TCL Chinese Theatre on February 23, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Petersen at the premiere of “Daisy Jones & the Six” on Feb. 23 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Keough is the daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley, who passed away last month shortly after her appearance at this year’s Golden Globe Awards.

“Daisy Jones & the Six” follows the story of a band that rose from obscurity to fame in the late ‘70s. After a sold-out Chicago show, the band calls it quits, but reunites decades later to reveal their story of fame. Although the movie is fictional, it is loosely inspired by Fleetwood Mac. The movie stars Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Suki Waterhouse and Camila Morrone. The film premieres on March 3 on Amazon Prime Video.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Riley Keough Shines in Schiaparelli at 'Daisy Jones & the Six' Premiere

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Riley Keough Shines in Schiaparelli at 'Daisy Jones & the Six' Premiere

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Riley Keough Shines in Schiaparelli at 'Daisy Jones & the Six' Premiere

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Riley Keough Shines in Schiaparelli at 'Daisy Jones & the Six' Premiere

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Riley Keough Shines in Schiaparelli at 'Daisy Jones & the Six' Premiere

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Riley Keough Shines in Schiaparelli at 'Daisy Jones & the Six' Premiere

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Riley Keough Shines in Schiaparelli at 'Daisy Jones & the Six' Premiere

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Riley Keough Shines in Schiaparelli at 'Daisy Jones & the Six' Premiere

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Riley Keough Shines in Schiaparelli at 'Daisy Jones & the Six' Premiere

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Riley Keough Shines in Schiaparelli at 'Daisy Jones & the Six' Premiere

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Riley Keough Shines in Schiaparelli at 'Daisy Jones & the Six' Premiere

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Riley Keough Shines in Schiaparelli at 'Daisy Jones & the Six' Premiere

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Riley Keough Shines in Schiaparelli at 'Daisy Jones & the Six' Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Riley Keough Shines in Schiaparelli at 'Daisy Jones & the Six' Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Riley Keough Shines in Schiaparelli at 'Daisy Jones & the Six' Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Riley Keough Shines in Schiaparelli at 'Daisy Jones & the Six' Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Riley Keough Shines in Schiaparelli at 'Daisy Jones & the Six' Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Riley Keough Shines in Schiaparelli at 'Daisy Jones & the Six' Premiere

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Riley Keough Shines in Schiaparelli at 'Daisy Jones & the Six' Premiere

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Riley Keough Shines in Schiaparelli at 'Daisy Jones & the Six' Premiere

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Riley Keough Shines in Schiaparelli at 'Daisy Jones & the Six' Premiere

Hot Summer Bags

Riley Keough Shines in Schiaparelli at 'Daisy Jones & the Six' Premiere

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Riley Keough Shines in Schiaparelli at 'Daisy Jones & the Six' Premiere

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Riley Keough Shines in Schiaparelli at 'Daisy Jones & the Six' Premiere

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Riley Keough Shines in Schiaparelli at 'Daisy Jones & the Six' Premiere

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Riley Keough Shines in Schiaparelli at 'Daisy Jones & the Six' Premiere

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Riley Keough Shines in Schiaparelli at 'Daisy Jones & the Six' Premiere

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Riley Keough Shines in Schiaparelli at 'Daisy Jones & the Six' Premiere

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Riley Keough Shines in Schiaparelli at 'Daisy Jones & the Six' Premiere

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Riley Keough Shines in Schiaparelli at 'Daisy Jones & the Six' Premiere

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Riley Keough Shines in Schiaparelli at 'Daisy Jones & the Six' Premiere

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Riley Keough Shines in Schiaparelli at 'Daisy Jones & the Six' Premiere

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Riley Keough Shines in Schiaparelli at 'Daisy Jones & the Six' Premiere

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Riley Keough Shines in Schiaparelli at 'Daisy Jones & the Six' Premiere

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Riley Keough Shines in Schiaparelli at 'Daisy Jones & the Six' Premiere

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Riley Keough Shines in Schiaparelli at 'Daisy Jones & the Six' Premiere

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Riley Keough Shines in Schiaparelli at 'Daisy Jones & the Six' Premiere

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Riley Keough Shines in Schiaparelli at 'Daisy Jones & the Six' Premiere

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Riley Keough Shines in Schiaparelli at 'Daisy Jones & the Six' Premiere

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Riley Keough Shines in Schiaparelli at 'Daisy Jones & the Six' Premiere

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Riley Keough Shines in Schiaparelli at 'Daisy Jones & the Six' Premiere

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Riley Keough Shines in Schiaparelli at 'Daisy Jones & the Six' Premiere

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad