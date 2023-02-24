Riley Keough Holds Court in Bedazzled Schiaparelli Dress at ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ Premiere

Riley Keough attended the “Daisy Jones & the Six” premiere on Feb. 23 in Los Angeles, in a strapless Schiaparelli black dress with an architectural, plunging-V neckline.

The dress’ skirt had glass fringe and black bugle beads, creating the illusion of sequins. It was from Schiaparelli’s spring 2023 couture collection.

Keough accessorized the look with black velvet gloves and hand-faceted broken green glass earrings, also from Schiaparelli, and black pointy-toe pumps.

Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Petersen at the premiere of “Daisy Jones & the Six” on Feb. 23 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

To create her look for the premiere, Keough worked with stylist Jamie Mizrahi. Mizrahi is also the stylist to Adele, Jeremy Allen White and Ariana Grande.

Schiaparelli’s spring 2023 couture collection was one of the most talked about shows during Paris Couture Week due to its reproduction of animal heads that sparked an internet controversy. Reality star and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner wore a dress from the collection with a lion’s head shawl. The runway show included a different version of Jenner’s lion’s head dress, as well as gowns featuring a wolf’s head and leopard’s head, all made from synthetic materials.

Keough is the daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley, who passed away last month shortly after her appearance at this year’s Golden Globe Awards.

“Daisy Jones & the Six” follows the story of a band that rose from obscurity to fame in the late ‘70s. After a sold-out Chicago show, the band calls it quits, but reunites decades later to reveal their story of fame. Although the movie is fictional, it is loosely inspired by Fleetwood Mac. The movie stars Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Suki Waterhouse and Camila Morrone. The film premieres on March 3 on Amazon Prime Video.