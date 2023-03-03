×
Riley Keough Talks ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ in Sheer Saint Laurent Dress on ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’

Keough stars in the Prime Video series, which just released its soundtrack on Thursday. 

Riley Keough is talking music while taking her spin on the sheer trend. 

The actress, who is on a press tour for her new series, “Daisy Jones & the Six,” appeared on Thursday’s episode of “Late Night With Seth Meyers” in a Saint Laurent dress.

Keough adorned a mesh forest green dress, wearing a matching bralette and undergarments. The floor-length long-sleeved gown contrasted well with Keough’s fiery red hair, which she wore in wavy tresses. She was styled by Jamie Mizrahi.

While on the night show, she spoke with Meyers about her new series “Daisy Jones & the Six,” including receiving voice lessons, connecting with her cast and an intimate scene she did with her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen.

“It’s the first time I’ve done anything musical, so that’s been its own experience. But we had our album come out today. I played a little bit of piano when I was a kid and played around with it. But I just never was interested. I know. I love it now,” Keough said to Meyers. “Everyone in our band was a musician, other than Sam and myself, who are the two lead singers. It was like crazy. What was amazing is the first time we ever rehearsed together, I was super nervous, because we’d been practicing alone and getting lessons by ourselves. I was thinking you know, like I’m the worst one here and then I met Sam,” the actress later said on the show, referring to her costar Sam Claflin.

Keough has close ties with music as she is the granddaughter of musical icon Elvis Presley and the daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley. To the series premiere in Los Angeles on Feb. 23, Keough wore a Schiaparelli dress with a dramatic plunging neckline and a bedazzled skirt. The gown was a part of the brand’s spring 2023 couture collection.

“Daisy Jones & the Six” follows the story of a band that rose from obscurity to fame in the late ‘70s. After a sold-out Chicago show, the band calls it quits but reunites decades later to reveal their story of fame. Although the show is fictional, it is loosely inspired on Fleetwood Mac. The series stars Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Suki Waterhouse and Camila Morrone. The first three episodes of the show premiere on Friday on Prime Video.

