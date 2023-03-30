Riley Keough Goes Minimalist in The Row Dress for THR and Jimmy Choo’s Most Powerful Stylists Dinner

Riley Keough attended The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo’s Hollywood’s Most Powerful Stylists in Hollywood dinner on Thursday, taking a minimalist approach to dressing.

For the event, Keough wore a classic sleeveless black dress with a high neckline from The Row. She complemented the look with pointy-toe black pumps. She accessorized with a black headband.

Riley Keough and Jamie Mizrahi at The Hollywood Reporter’s Most Powerful Stylists in Hollywood Event. Donato Sardella

To create her look, Keough worked with her stylist Jamie Mizrahi, who has been a longtime collaborator of Keough’s, dressing her in brands such as Saint Laurent, Celine and Paco Rabanne.

Riley Keough Donato Sardella

Mizrahi wore a black and green robe dress with a floral pattern paired with peep-toe black platform heels with bow accents.

In addition to her work as a stylist, Mizrahi is the cofounder of Kit Undergarments, a women’s intimate line.

Jamie Mizrahi Donato Sardella

In April 2022, Kit Undergarments was acquired by ThirdLove, in what was the company’s first acquisition to tap into a new, younger demographic. The acquisition also offered Kit Undergarments the opportunity to tap into ThirdLove’s resources, such as its supply chain and the $55 million worth of funding the company raised in 2019.

Sandra Choi, Riley Keough and Jamie Mizrahi at The Hollywood Reporter’s Most Powerful Stylists in Hollywood Event. Donato Sardella

February and March have been busy months for Keough as she promoted her new Prime Video miniseries “Daisy Jones & the Six.” The ‘70s rock-inspired series is loosely based on Fleetwood Mac’s Rumors era and is now streaming on Prime Video.

The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo’s Most Powerful Stylists in Hollywood event celebrated the magazine’s annual 25 Most Powerful Stylists list. Presented at Sunset Tower, guests including Elle Fanning, Megan Thee Stallion and Jodie Turner-Smith toasted fashion’s top celebrity stylists. The evening’s honorees included Erin Walsh, Law Roach, Molly Dickson and Warren Alfie Baker, as well as Rising Star and Social Star stylists including Chloe Takayanagi, Dani Michelle, Emma Morrison and Enrique Melendez.