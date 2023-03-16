Rina Sawayama Plays With Patterns in Shoulder-padded Thom Browne Dress at ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Screening

Rina Sawayama gave mixed patterns the high-fashion treatment with her arrival at the “John Wick: Chapter 4″ screening in New York on Wednesday.

To celebrate the film, Sawayama looked to Thom Browne’s fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection. The dress had dramatic shoulder pads and a red plaid base with coordinating paisley patterns adoring her waist, neck and sleeves. Sawayama usually works with stylist Jordan Kelsey on her looks.

Inspired by “The Little Prince,” WWD reported the brand’s collection featured “conceptual looks” that “were walking assemblages of tartan, ties, shirt sleeves, shirt tails, striped rugbys, interior basting, pant legs, skirt pleats, bustles, bows, crinolines and embroideries — as if the whole Thom Browne universe exploded with a big bang.”

Sawayama continues to deliver standout looks. To the film’s U.K. gala screening, she shined in a mock neck sculpted silver gown from Ashi Studio’s spring 2023 couture collection. She also made her night-show debut, appearing on Wednesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in a statement red two-piece set. To the 2023 Brit Awards in February, she arrived on the red carpet in a red hooded, slightly-sheer Saint Laurent dress.

This is the Japanese and British singer’s first movie role. Sawayama is known for her songs “This Hell” and “Chosen Family.”

The film will see Wick, played by Keanu Reeves, as he is on his path to defeating The High Table, facing off against a new enemy before he can earn his freedom. Shamier Anderson, Hiroyuki Sanada, Ian McShane and Laurence Fishburne are also cast in the film, which will be released in theaters on March 24.