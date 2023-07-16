Rita Ora Embraces Western Details in Cowboys of Habit Graphic Tank for Global Radio Appearance in London

Rita Ora stopped by Global Radio on Friday in London to promote her latest album, “You & I.”

The singer opted for a minimalist color scheme, pairing all-black garb with baggy khaki chaps. Ora’s outfit also included black leggings, shield sunglasses, silver jewelry and point-toe platforms. She added some Western flare to her ensemble with fringe fingerless gloves and a Cowboys of Habit graphic tank.

Celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Rosalía have also sported designs from the trendy British brand, which is known for producing quirky printed pieces.

Rita Ora is seen arriving at Global Radio on July 14 in London. GC Images

Ora wore her long dirty blonde locks in defined curls, a style she’s embraced at other events in recent months, including her performances at London Pride and Glastonbury Festival.

This year also sees the release of two films starring Ora, including “Wonderwell,” out now. The production marks Carrie Fisher’s final film. The “Star Wars” actress passed away in 2016. In the fantasy flick, Ora plays Yana, an evil villain.

Ora will channel the same energy for “Descendants: The Rise of Red.” The upcoming Disney+ musical sees her portray the Queen of Hearts from “Alice in Wonderland.” “The Rise of Red” is the fifth film in the “Descendants” franchise, which follows the children of Disney villains.

On Thursday, Ora stepped out to the British Vogue x Self-Portrait Summer Party, also in London. To perform at the event, Ora embraced one of this season’s biggest trends, sheer fabrics, in a beaded mesh naked dress by the label. The singer paired her see-through look with bedazzled Giuseppe Zanott boots.