Rita Ora Serves Coquette Chic Style in Peasant Blouse and Ruffled Micro Shorts at Glastonbury Festival 2023

Rita Ora brought her edgy sense of style to Glastonbury in Somerset, England, on Saturday. She performed alongside DJ Fatboy Slim at the music festival in ruffled short shorts, a sheer black corset and a peasant blouse with billowy sleeves. Her jewelry included layered necklaces and a metal cuff.

The singer also accessorized with rounded aviators and a white shoulder bag. Ora put a Western spin on her look with a pair of suede knee-high boots by Paris Texas.

Rita Ora performs at Glastonbury in Somerset, England, on June 24. AFP via Getty Images

Ora’s wavy ombre locks were styled with curtain bangs, while her makeup included a smokey eye and burgundy lips.

Ora is on the heels of releasing her third album, “You & I,” which debuts July 14. She’s already released two singles from the upcoming LP: “You Only Love Me” and “Praising You” featuring Fatboy Slim.

This year also sees the release of two films starring Ora. “Wonderwell,” out now, marks Carrie Fisher’s final film. The “Star Wars” actress passed away in 2016. In the fantasy flick, Ora plays Yana, an evil villainess.

Rita Ora performs at Glastonbury in Somerset, England, on June 24. AFP via Getty Images

Ora will channel the same energy for “Descendants: The Rise of Red.” The upcoming Disney+ musical sees her portray the Queen of Hearts from “Alice in Wonderland.” “The Rise of Red” is the fifth film in the “Descendants” franchise, which follows the children of Disney villains.

Earlier this month, the singer attended the Sydney Film Festival with her spouse, director Taika Waititi. Ora wore a ’90s-inspired plaid Versace skirt suit for the event.