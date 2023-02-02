Rita Ora Sparkles in Silver on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Rita Ora appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday, wearing a sparkling ensemble.

The singer wore a cropped silver sequin mock neck top with a matching silver sequin miniskirt with asymmetrical fabric detail from David Koma. She coordinated the look with black strappy open-toe stiletto sandals from Giuseppe Zanotti, earrings and her emerald wedding ring from her husband, director Taika Waititi, which she finally unveiled on the program.

Singer-songwriter Rita Ora , host Jimmy Fallon and businessman/former baseball player Derek Jeter during “True Confessions” on Feb. 1. Todd Owyoung/NBC

Ora’s specific look was from David Koma’s resort 2023 collection. The collection drew inspiration from many of the female performers the designer listens to, like Madonna.

Ora went for an elevated evening makeup look featuring a nude matte lip, with voluminous curly hair cascading down her back.

Musical guest Rita Ora performs on Feb. 1. Todd Owyoung/NBC

During her segment on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” the singer opened by unveiling her emerald and diamond wedding ring, which Ora said she never shows anybody. She joked with Fallon that because she and Waititi watch his show every night, she feels like he is part of their marriage.

Ora appeared on the talk show to promote her new song “You Only Love Me,” the lead single from her upcoming third album. The wedding-theme-inspired music video for the song premiered on YouTube on Jan. 27. The video features cameos from other stars, including Sharon Stone, Lindsay Lohan and Kristen Stewart.

Ora said that her album, set to release later this year, drew inspiration from the past two years of her life, love and marriage. Later in the episode, Ora took to the stage to perform “You Only Love Me,” wearing a red lace bodice mini wedding dress with a matching red veil.