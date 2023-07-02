×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: June 30, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Dries Van Noten Blends Beauty, Accessories in New Paris Boutique

Fashion

Thom Browne Is Taking the Couture Stage

Fashion

Celine Cancels Men’s Show Amid Paris Unrest

Rita Ora Thinks Pink in Leather Overcoat and Skirt Suit for London Pride 2023

The pop star performed in Trafalgar Square.

Rita Ora performs at London Pride on July 1.
Rita Ora performs at London Pride on July 1. Getty Images for Pride In London

Rita Ora attended London’s annual Pride celebration on Saturday. She first stopped by a fundraising brunch held by Jean Paul Gaultier and Violet Chachki before taking the stage at Trafalgar Square.

For the occasion, Ora sported a pink leather ensemble, which consisted of a trench coat and skirt suit. The singer added on velvet platform boots and a pair of 2000s-inspired shield sunglasses. Her jewelry included small acrylic hoops and a matching cocktail ring.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 01: Rita Ora attends the iconic fundraising London Pride brunch, co-hosted by Jean Paul Gaultier, Violet Chachki and Henry Holland in aid of the Albert Kennedy Trust and Not a Phase, at Berners Tavern in The London EDITION on July 1, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for The London EDITION)
Rita Ora attends a London Pride brunch on July 1. Dave Benett/Getty Images for The

On stage, Ora threw off her oversized outerwear to reveal a collared sleeveless crop top and micro mini skort.

The singer wore her curly ombré tresses in a half updo, while her makeup consisted of pink winged eyeliner and matching lipstick.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 01: Rita Ora performs on the Trafalgar Square Stage at Gay Pride on July 01, 2023 in London, England. Pride in London is an annual LGBT+ festival and parade held each summer in London. 35,000 people are expected to march this year making the event the largest in London to date. (Photo by Jack Hall/Getty Images for Pride In London)
Rita Ora performs at London Pride on July 1. Getty Images for Pride In London

Related Galleries

Ora is on the heels of releasing her third album, “You & I,” which debuts July 14. She’s already released two singles from the upcoming LP: “You Only Love Me” and “Praising You” featuring Fatboy Slim.

This year also sees the release of two films starring Ora. “Wonderwell,” out now, marks Carrie Fisher’s final film. The “Star Wars” actress passed away in 2016. In the fantasy flick, Ora plays Yana, an evil villainess.

Ora will channel the same energy for “Descendants: The Rise of Red.” The upcoming Disney+ musical sees her portray the Queen of Hearts from “Alice in Wonderland.” “The Rise of Red” is the fifth film in the “Descendants” franchise, which follows the children of Disney villains.

Late last month, the singer performed at Glastonbury in Somerset, England. She performed alongside DJ Fatboy Slim at the music festival, wearing ruffled short shorts, a sheer black corset and a peasant blouse with billowy sleeves by Aniye Records. Ora put a Western spin on her look with a pair of suede knee-high boots by Paris Texas.

Chanel Tribeca Lunch

Inside Chanel’s Tribeca Festival Luncheon

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad