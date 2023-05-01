Rita Ora Goes Edgy at Met Gala 2023 in Sheer 3D Floral Prabal Gurung Gown with Dramatic Train

Rita Ora married edgy black dressing with romantic florals while arriving at the 2023 Met Gala on Monday in New York City with her husband, Taika Waititi.

The singer made a statement in a black Prabal Gurung gown featuring sheer paneling along her torso, tulle-like floral 3D details and a long side train. Her edgy theme was enhanced more through her nails, which had extra-long silver chains attached. She accessorized with Buccellati jewelry and the Jimmy Choo Liberty platform.

Ora continues to deliver daring ensembles, with this one being her latest. To The Prince’s Trust Gala on April 27, she went retro, wearing a white form-fitting Richard Quinn gown with a pointed-cup bra insert. Ora paired the look with matching opera gloves. She wore white again to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March, in a Wiederhoeft bustier gown with silver hoops that fastened around her tulle-like skirt. To create both of the looks, Ora worked with stylist Pippa Atkinson.

Ora is also gearing up to release new music, announcing in April that her third studio album, “You & I” will release on July 14.

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz and Conde Nast global content adviser and Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour.



