Rita Ora Shines in Summer-ready Look With Sequined Green Self-Portrait Swimsuit in Ibiza

Rita Ora arrived in Ibiza, Spain, on Wednesday for the Ibiza Rocks summer concert series, donning a resort-ready approach to summer style. Ora, who performed at the festival, donned a one-piece cutout green crystal-studded swimsuit and a matching mesh midi skirt from Self-Portrait. She completed her look with rosette-adorned heels.

Rita Ora and Joel Corry are seen arriving at Ibiza Rock on Aug. 16 in Ibiza, Spain. GC Images

Ibiza Rocks is a one-of-a-kind resort-style hotel situated on the West Side of the island that has played home to the Ibiza Rocks music venue since 2008. The Ibiza Rocks festival typically runs from May to September. The music venue plays host to daily pool parties where various music artists perform.

Rita Ora GC Images

For her set in Ibiza, Ora performed with DJ Joel Corry, who came to prominence with the release of his single “Sorry,” featuring vocals from Hayley May.

Rita Ora and Joel Corry GC Images

Ora worn Self-Portrait before. At the British Vogue x Self-Portrait Summer party, Ora adopted the naked dress trend and wore a black beaded fishnet cover-up dress by the brand. Underneath the dress, she wore an Intimissimi lingerie set and completed the look with sparking silver Giuseppe Zanotti boots.

The British Vogue x Self-Portrait Summer party also celebrated Ora’s new studio album “You & I,” available now for streaming. Ahead of her third studio album debut, Ora released the two singles “Praising You” and “You Only Love Me.”

Self-Portrait is racking up its share of celebrity clients. The brand counts Kate Middleton, Naomi Campbell, Jennifer Coolidge and Blackpink among its fans. Gigi Hadid is also a current campaign model for the brand.