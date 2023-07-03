Rita Ora Goes Sheer in Lace Maxi Dress for Alaïa’s Spring 2024 Show at Paris Fashion Week

Rita Ora put an edgy spin on the naked dress while attending Alaïa’s spring 2024 show in Paris. Other celebrities in attendance included “Wednesday” star Gwendoline Christie and supermodel Amber Valletta.

Ora opted for a sheer high-neck maxidress with floral details. The pop star accessorized with blue velvet platform open-toe pumps.

Rita Ora at the Alaïa spring 2024 show. GC Images

Ora was dressed by Tom Eerebout, who is also known for styling actress Rebecca Ferguson and singer-songwriter Banks.

The singer’s brunette tresses, which were streaked with blond highlights, were swept into a slicked-back ponytail courtesy of hairdresser and makeup artist Lisa Laudat. Ora’s makeup featured a smoky eye and pink lipstick.

Ora is on the verge of releasing her third album, “You & I,” which debuts on July 14. She’s already released two singles from the upcoming LP: “You Only Love Me” and “Praising You” featuring Fatboy Slim.

This year also sees the release of two films starring Ora, including “Wonderwell,” out now. The production marks Carrie Fisher’s final film. The “Star Wars” actress passed away in 2016. In the fantasy flick, Ora plays Yana, an evil villain.

Ora will channel the same energy for “Descendants: The Rise of Red.” The upcoming Disney+ musical sees her portray the Queen of Hearts from “Alice in Wonderland.” “The Rise of Red” is the fifth film in the “Descendants” franchise, which follows the children of Disney villains.

On Saturday, Rita Ora attended London’s annual Pride celebration. She first stopped by a fundraising brunch held by Jean Paul Gaultier and Violet Chachki before taking the stage at Trafalgar Square.

For the occasion, Ora sported a pink leather ensemble, which consisted of a trench coat and skirt suit. The singer added velvet platform boots and a pair of 2000s-inspired shield sunglasses. Her jewelry included small acrylic hoops and a matching cocktail ring.