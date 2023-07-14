Rita Ora Embraces Naked-dress Trend in Fishnet Cover-up and More Stars at British Vogue x Self-Portrait Summer Party

Rita Ora brought the naked-dress trend to the British Vogue x Self-Portrait Summer Party on Thursday in London, opting for a black beaded fishnet cover-up dress by Self-Portrait.

Underneath, The “Praising You” songstress, who performed at the fashion affair, wore a black bra and panty set and completed the look with sparking silver Giuseppe Zanotti boots.

The singer’s performance at the event also celebrated the release of her album “You & I,” available now for streaming. In anticipation of her third studio album debut, Ora released the two singles “Praising You” and “You Only Love Me.”

The British Vogue x Self-Portrait Summer Party was hosted by Edward Enninful, Self-Portrait’s founder and creative director Han Chong and Emily Ratajkowski.

Emily Ratajkowski also looked to Self-Portrait for her outfit, wearing a black cutout gown adorned in black and gold crosses. Her look took an all-black approach to summer dressing. She styled her hair into a high bun with bangs working with a hairstylist Peter Lux.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez embraced the Barbiecore trend in a fuchsia bouclé diamante-bust minidress by Self-Portrait, which featured diamante bra-cup detailing. She added pink stiletto sandals to her bustier-style pink ensemble along with a micro silver top-handle bag.

Jourdan Dunn embraced sparkles in a black crystal-studded gown with a torso cutout. The center of her frock featured a gathered neckline with pearls. The model styled her hair into a classic black bob and coordinated her outfit with black pointed-toe heels.

“Snowfall” star Damson Idris also attended the party, wearing a full Prada look, including the Prada zip-front cotton shirt and coordinating tan trousers. Idris added a classic white Prada undershirt to his look.

Leigh Anne Pinnock embraced an off-the-shoulder pink ombre dress to the soiree, wearing the Self-Portrait crystal-embellished contour-print dress. Pinnock, who is a former member of the U.K. girl group “Little Mix,” was dressed by stylist Georgia Medley.