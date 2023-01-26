Rita Ora Goes Sky Blue in Cutout Coat Dress at Fendi’s Haute Couture Show

Rita Ora arrived at Fendi’s spring 2023 couture show during Paris Couture Week on Thursday dressed in a sky-blue ensemble.

To support the brand in debuting its latest couture offerings, the singer wore a sky-blue coat dress with a felt collar and side cutouts and a pair of below-the-knee glossy sky-blue wedge boots, all from Fendi. She accessorized with the Fendi First clutch bag in beige and wore a pair of statement hoop earrings.

Rita Ora attends the Fendi Couture spring 2023 show. Getty Images for Fendi

She wore bold gray and charcoal lipstick, with blush, eye-popping mascara and earth-toned eye shadow. She parted her hair down the center and went for a wet and wavy look.

Ora’s appearance at Fendi’s spring 2023 couture show comes as the singer prepares to release her new single “You Only Love Me” Friday. The song is the lead single from the singer’s third album.

Rita Ora Getty Images for Fendi

Fendi’s spring 2023 couture show drew inspiration from the brand’s archives with features of the collection including long, body-skimming dresses, pale colors and metallic leather made to resemble lace or chain mail.

“You want [the clients] to feel really good and for them to feel comfortable, I think it’s really important,” said Kim Jones, Fendi’s artistic director of haute couture, ready-to-wear and fur collections for women, to WWD. “The way we live now is very different from how we used to live. I’m just thinking about modern times, modern stresses and modern problem-solving.”

Paris Haute Couture Week began Monday and concludes Thursday. The event showcases the latest couture collections from brands ranging from Chanel to newcomers like Robert Wun.