Rita Ora Channels the ’90s in Plaid Versace Skirt Suit at Sydney Film Festival 2023

Rita Ora brought her bold sense of style to the Sydney Film Festival on Wednesday, attending the premiere of “The New Boy.” Ora’s husband, director Taika Waititi, was by her side.

Ora opted for a pink and blue skirt suit from Versace, which featured a plaid pattern, silver hardware and black trim. The singer added on a pair of mary jane platforms and a chain link Greca Goddess shoulder bag, also by the Italian label. For jewelry, she wore a set of silver rings.

Her spouse opted for a black Prada suit paired with boots and a string of pearls.

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi attend the premiere of “The New Boy” at the Sydney Film Festival 2023 on June 7 in Sydney. WireImage

Ora wore her dirty blond hair in voluminous curls. Her makeup included pink and green eye shadow, as well as a pinky mauve lip and matching blush.

Ora is on the heels of releasing her third album, “You & I,” which debuts July 14. She’s already released two singles from the upcoming LP: “You Only Love Me” and “Praising You,” which features Fatboy Slim.

Rita Ora attends the premiere of “The New Boy” at the Sydney Film Festival 2023 on June 7 in Sydney. WireImage

Waititi also has some new projects on the horizon. In 2023, he’ll direct Michael Fassbender in “Next Goal Wins,” a biographical sports dramedy based on a 2014 documentary, which follows a Dutch American football coach tasked with leading the American Samoa national team to victory.

Additionally, Waititi will produce an upcoming Apple TV+ miniseries, “Time Bandits,” which stars Lisa Kudrow. A release date has not yet been annouced.