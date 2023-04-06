Robin Thede Brings Red-hot Style in Trenchcoat and Turtleneck to ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Event at SAG-AFTRA Foundation

Robin Thede made a red statement while attending the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations “A Black Lady Sketch Show” Screening and Q&A in New York on Wednesday.

Robin Thede at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations “A Black Lady Sketch Show” Screening and Q&A on April 5 in New York City. Getty Images

The actress, who stars in the HBO Max series, sat down with Joyelle Nicole Johnson wearing a red turtleneck and matching wide-leg sweatpants. Her cozy ensemble was completed with a matching deep red trenchcoat.

Thede worked with Wouri Vice on her outfit, who has also styled looks for H.E.R and Andra Day.

This latest look joins Thede’s vanity of outfits while on her New York City press run for the show. To an episode of “The View” on Wednesday, she went dainty in a pleated A-line Greta Constantine dress with floral details. She sat down with guest host Roy Wood Jr. on Wednesday’s episode of “The Daily Show,” wearing a form-fit strapless suit dress with gold buttons and a side slit.

“A Black Lady Sketch Show,” first created in 2019, is a comedy series created by and starring Thede, along with Gabrielle Dennis, Skye Townsend and Angel Laketa Moore. Throughout the show’s three seasons, Marsai Martin, Quinta Brunson, David Alan Grier and Issa Rae have starred as guests. The show won three Emmy awards, including one for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series in 2022.

Omarion, Bobby Brown, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kyla Pratt, Jay Ellis and Kel Mitchell are set to guest star in the fourth season, which will be released on April 14 at 11 p.m. on HBO Max.