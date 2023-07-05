Roger Federer’s Wife Mirka Embraces Botanical Prints for Summer in Embroidered White Dress at Wimbledon 2023

Roger and Mirka Federer stopped by Wimbledon in London, on Tuesday, to catch a women’s singles match between Shelby Rogers of U.S. and Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan. The couple was seated next to Kate Middleton in the royal box.

Mirka wore a white puff-sleeve dress adorned with botanical embroidery. Its button-up bodice featured ruffled layers and a collared neckline. For jewelry, Mirka wore a large chrome watch, diamond earrings and a matching necklace. Her other accessories included a thin belt and a quilted floral handbag.

Meanwhile, Roger opted for a khaki suit, which he wore over a striped oxford shirt. He also added on a navy tie covered in white polka dots.

Mirka Federer attends Day Two of Wimbledon on July 4 in London. WireImage

Both Roger and Mirka are retired tennis pros. The couple met at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney before marrying in 2009. They have four children, two sets of twins who were born in 2009 and 2014, respectively.

Roger has an impressive history at Wimbledon with a record of eight men’s singles Grand Slam titles.

Just days before the 2023 contest, Roger squared off against Kate Middleton in a tennis match for a video shared to the British royal family’s YouTube channel. Roger and Middleton paid a visit to the Wimbledon Ball Boys & Girls Club training facility, where the tennis pro formerly worked as a ball boy.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Roger and Mirka Federer attend Day Two of Wimbledon on July 4 in London. WireImage

Ahead of his retirement in 2022, Roger fronted a variety of campaigns for luxury brands including Rolex, Moët & Chandon and Mercedes-Benz. Roger also had a longtime partnership with Wilson, who provided him with racquets for more than 30 years.

The athlete wore Nike apparel after signing a decade-long deal with the brand in 2008. Once that endorsement deal expired, Roger joined forces with Japanese retailer Uniqlo, a brand he still reps today. Roger received a whopping $300 million to partner with the affordable clothing company. His Uniqlo contract lasts until 2028.