Rosalía Flows in Sheer Pink Top With Jellyfish Sleeves for Coachella 2023 Performance

The artist took the stage on Friday ahead of Blackpink's set and brought out her fiance, Rauw Alejandro.

Rosalía performing at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 15 in Indio, California.
Rosalía opted for a flowy ensemble while performing at Coachella 2023 on Saturday in Indio, California.

The artist took the stage ahead of Blackpink‘s set, wearing a pink billowy top by Acne Studios, which featured strings of fabric that mimicked jellyfish tentacles. She paired the top with black pants, oversize sunglasses and a glowing helmet that featured a heart design and pigtails.

“Saoko,” “Bizcochito” and “La Fama” were among the songs Rosalía performed during her set. Her fiancé, Rauw Alejandro, also joined her on stage to perform tracks from their EP, “RR,” including the single “Beso.”

The music video for “Beso” was released in March, showcasing the news of the couple’s engagement, with Rosalía showing off her diamond ring.

In May 2022, Rosalía was cast in Skim’s first bilingual campaign, appearing on billboards, television and in digital advertisements in both Spanish and English, posing in items from the brand’s Cotton Collection.

“Rosalía is such a cultural force within the music industry and I love how she takes risks with her personal style, while always staying her true self,” Skims cofounder Kim Kardashian told WWD exclusively in May, later adding, “This campaign is all about the energy and confidence that she brings to the world.”

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is an annual music festival that celebrates a wide range of musicians with various concerts, activations and events. This year’s performers include Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Björk, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz, Boygenius, Charli XCX, Calvin Harris and more.

