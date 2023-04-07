Rosario Dawson Goes Retro in Velvet Navy Suit for Star Wars Celebration

Rosario Dawson added a retro touch to power suiting at the Star Wars Celebration in London on Friday, donning a navy blue three-piece set.

Rosario Dawson at the studio panel at the Star Wars Celebration in London on April 7. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Dis

The set was made of velvet and consisted of a vest with a matching jacket and wide-leg pants. For hair, Dawson wore long box braids that reached her hips.

Dawson is set to star in the series “Ahsoka,” a spinoff of “The Mandalorian.” Ahsoka Tano is a Jedi who was once Anakin Skywalker’s apprentice before he turned into Darth Vader.

Lucasfilm released a first-look trailer for the series, coming in August to Disney+, in coordination with the Star Wars Celebration.

Dawson has starred in “Seven Pounds,” “Men in Black II” and “The Mandalorian,” among other projects. The actress is also known for her fashion. To the 2022 Emmy Awards in September, she wore a Christian Siriano champagne-colored gown with a frilly-adorned addition. In June, Dawson appeared on the cover of The Hollywood Reporter wearing a black vest with a white button-up by Ferragamo.

The actress is also the co-founder of Studio 189, a brand that creates African and African-inspired clothing and content. It is a social enterprise that centers around empowerment, creating jobs and supporting education and skills training. In 2018, the brand won the prestigious CFDA Lexus Fashion Initiative for Sustainability.