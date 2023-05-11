×
Thursday's Digital Daily: May 11, 2023

Rose Byrne Goes Classic in One-shoulder Givenchy Dress for ‘Platonic’ Premiere in Los Angeles

The new Apple TV+ series debuts on May 24.

Rose Byrne at the premiere of "Platonic" on May 10 in Los Angeles.
Rose Byrne at the premiere of "Platonic" on Wednesday in Los Angeles. Anna Webber for Variety

Rose Byrne attended the premiere of “Platonic” on Wednesday night in Los Angeles. Apple TV+’s upcoming comedy series hits the streaming service on May 24.

Byrne wore a draped one-shoulder dress by Givenchy, which she paired with point-toe mary jane pumps. The Aussie actress added on a pearl statement necklace and a spiked multifinger ring. Byrne was dressed by stylist Beth Fenton.

Rose Byrne at the premiere of "Platonic" held at Regal LA Live on May 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Rose Byrne at the premiere of “Platonic.” Anna Webber for Variety

Byrne’s brown mane was styled in a long bob with bangs, courtesy of hairdresser Bridget Brager. Makeup artist Kara Yoshimoto Bua gave Byrne a bright pink lip, matching blush and metallic eye shadow. Bua’s other celebrity clients include Elizabeth Olsen, Marion Cotillard and Jennifer Garner.

On the green carpet, Byrne posed with her “Platonic” costar Seth Rogen. Byrne and Rogen previously shared the screen in the 2014 comedy “Neighbors,” as well as its 2016 sequel “Sorority Rising.” The director of both films, Nick Stoller, helms “Platonic.” Byrne and Rogen also co-executive produce the series.

Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen and Conor Welch at the premiere of "Platonic" held at Regal LA Live on May 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen at the premiere of “Platonic.” Anna Webber for Variety

“Platonic” features Byrne and Rogen as a pair of former best friends approaching midlife who reconnect after a long rift. The series also stars Luke Macfarlane, Tre Hale, Andrew Lopez and Carla Gallo.

The show marks Byrne’s second Apple TV+ project. She currently leads the streamer’s series “Physical,” a dark comedy set in 1980s San Diego. “Physical” was renewed for a third season in 2022.

It’s been a busy week for Byrne: on Tuesday night, the actress attended Chanel’s 2024 resort presentation at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles. Byrne was flanked by fellow stars like Margot Robbie and Rashida Jones.

