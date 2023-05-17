×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: May 17, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Angelina Jolie Is Launching a New Kind of Fashion Business

Accessories

Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Blackpink’s Lisa Attend Bulgari High Jewelry Show in Venice

Fashion

Cannes Film Festival Opens With Michael Douglas Honor

Blackpink’s Rosé Goes Classic in Black Saint Laurent Slipdress at ‘Monster’ Premiere at Cannes Film Festival 2023

The appearance marks the Blackpink singer's Cannes debut.

Rosé attends the premiere of "Monster" at Cannes Film Festival on May 17 in Cannes, France.
Sara Sampaio at the "Monster" Screening & Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Gemma Chan at the "Monster" Screening & Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Nadia Lee Cohen at the "Monster" Screening & Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Araya Hargate at the "Monster" Screening & Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France.
View ALL 51 Photos

Blackpink’s Rosé made her first appearance at Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday. She attended the premiere of Hirokazu Kore-eda’s new drama “Monster.”

Rosé wore a black silk gown by Saint Laurent. The frock featured a necktie, ruffles along the bodice and a small mesh panel underneath the décolletage. Rosé coordinated it with high-heeled sandals and a pair of diamond and sapphire earrings.

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Rosé attends the "Monster" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)
Rosé attends the premiere of “Monster” at Cannes Film Festival on May 17 in Cannes, France. WireImage

Rosé wore her strawberry blond tresses in a slicked-back updo. Her soft makeup look consisted of smoky winged eyeliner, glittery eye shadow, pink blush and matching lipstick.

Related Galleries

Before hitting the carpet, the songstress posed for an Instagram Story video with South Korean model Soo Joo Park.

Rosé was named a Global Ambassador for Saint Laurent in 2020. The French label’s creative director Anthony Vaccarello described her as “the Saint Laurent girl of the future.”

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Rosé attends the "Monster" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)
Rosé attends the premiere of “Monster” at Cannes Film Festival on May 17 in Cannes, France. WireImage

“Monster” (2023) is a Japanese drama competing for the Palme d’Or. The film follows Sakura Ando as Saori, a single mother who begins to notice strange changes in her young son’s behavior. “Monster” is directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda, whose film “Shoplifters” won the Palme d’Or in 2018.

The Cannes Film Festival reigns as a celebratory arena for international film, esteemed directors, filmmakers, actors and cultural productions. Dating back to 1946, the International Film Festival is holding its 76th edition this year.

From Thursday to May 27, films of the official selection will battle it out within “In Competition,” “Un Certain Regard,” “Out of Competition,” “Midnight Screenings,” “Cannes Premiere” and “Special Screenings” categories. Exemplary films such as “Parasite,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Blue Is the Warmest Color,” and more have received acknowledgment by the festival as Palme d’Or winners.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Blackpink's Rosé Makes Cannes Film Fest Debut in Saint Laurent Dress

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Blackpink's Rosé Makes Cannes Film Fest Debut in Saint Laurent Dress

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Blackpink's Rosé Makes Cannes Film Fest Debut in Saint Laurent Dress

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Blackpink's Rosé Makes Cannes Film Fest Debut in Saint Laurent Dress

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Blackpink's Rosé Makes Cannes Film Fest Debut in Saint Laurent Dress

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Blackpink's Rosé Makes Cannes Film Fest Debut in Saint Laurent Dress

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Blackpink's Rosé Makes Cannes Film Fest Debut in Saint Laurent Dress

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Blackpink's Rosé Makes Cannes Film Fest Debut in Saint Laurent Dress

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Blackpink's Rosé Makes Cannes Film Fest Debut in Saint Laurent Dress

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Blackpink's Rosé Makes Cannes Film Fest Debut in Saint Laurent Dress

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Blackpink's Rosé Makes Cannes Film Fest Debut in Saint Laurent Dress

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Blackpink's Rosé Makes Cannes Film Fest Debut in Saint Laurent Dress

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Blackpink's Rosé Makes Cannes Film Fest Debut in Saint Laurent Dress

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Blackpink's Rosé Makes Cannes Film Fest Debut in Saint Laurent Dress

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Blackpink's Rosé Makes Cannes Film Fest Debut in Saint Laurent Dress

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Blackpink's Rosé Makes Cannes Film Fest Debut in Saint Laurent Dress

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Blackpink's Rosé Makes Cannes Film Fest Debut in Saint Laurent Dress

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Blackpink's Rosé Makes Cannes Film Fest Debut in Saint Laurent Dress

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Blackpink's Rosé Makes Cannes Film Fest Debut in Saint Laurent Dress

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Blackpink's Rosé Makes Cannes Film Fest Debut in Saint Laurent Dress

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Blackpink's Rosé Makes Cannes Film Fest Debut in Saint Laurent Dress

Hot Summer Bags

Blackpink's Rosé Makes Cannes Film Fest Debut in Saint Laurent Dress

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Blackpink's Rosé Makes Cannes Film Fest Debut in Saint Laurent Dress

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Blackpink's Rosé Makes Cannes Film Fest Debut in Saint Laurent Dress

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Blackpink's Rosé Makes Cannes Film Fest Debut in Saint Laurent Dress

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Blackpink's Rosé Makes Cannes Film Fest Debut in Saint Laurent Dress

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Blackpink's Rosé Makes Cannes Film Fest Debut in Saint Laurent Dress

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Blackpink's Rosé Makes Cannes Film Fest Debut in Saint Laurent Dress

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Blackpink's Rosé Makes Cannes Film Fest Debut in Saint Laurent Dress

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Blackpink's Rosé Makes Cannes Film Fest Debut in Saint Laurent Dress

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Blackpink's Rosé Makes Cannes Film Fest Debut in Saint Laurent Dress

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Blackpink's Rosé Makes Cannes Film Fest Debut in Saint Laurent Dress

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Blackpink's Rosé Makes Cannes Film Fest Debut in Saint Laurent Dress

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Blackpink's Rosé Makes Cannes Film Fest Debut in Saint Laurent Dress

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Blackpink's Rosé Makes Cannes Film Fest Debut in Saint Laurent Dress

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Blackpink's Rosé Makes Cannes Film Fest Debut in Saint Laurent Dress

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Blackpink's Rosé Makes Cannes Film Fest Debut in Saint Laurent Dress

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Blackpink's Rosé Makes Cannes Film Fest Debut in Saint Laurent Dress

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Blackpink's Rosé Makes Cannes Film Fest Debut in Saint Laurent Dress

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Blackpink's Rosé Makes Cannes Film Fest Debut in Saint Laurent Dress

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Blackpink's Rosé Makes Cannes Film Fest Debut in Saint Laurent Dress

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad