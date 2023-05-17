Blackpink’s Rosé Goes Classic in Black Saint Laurent Slipdress at ‘Monster’ Premiere at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Blackpink’s Rosé made her first appearance at Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday. She attended the premiere of Hirokazu Kore-eda’s new drama “Monster.”

Rosé wore a black silk gown by Saint Laurent. The frock featured a necktie, ruffles along the bodice and a small mesh panel underneath the décolletage. Rosé coordinated it with high-heeled sandals and a pair of diamond and sapphire earrings.

Rosé attends the premiere of “Monster” at Cannes Film Festival on May 17 in Cannes, France. WireImage

Rosé wore her strawberry blond tresses in a slicked-back updo. Her soft makeup look consisted of smoky winged eyeliner, glittery eye shadow, pink blush and matching lipstick.

Before hitting the carpet, the songstress posed for an Instagram Story video with South Korean model Soo Joo Park.

Rosé was named a Global Ambassador for Saint Laurent in 2020. The French label’s creative director Anthony Vaccarello described her as “the Saint Laurent girl of the future.”

Rosé attends the premiere of “Monster” at Cannes Film Festival on May 17 in Cannes, France. WireImage

“Monster” (2023) is a Japanese drama competing for the Palme d’Or. The film follows Sakura Ando as Saori, a single mother who begins to notice strange changes in her young son’s behavior. “Monster” is directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda, whose film “Shoplifters” won the Palme d’Or in 2018.

The Cannes Film Festival reigns as a celebratory arena for international film, esteemed directors, filmmakers, actors and cultural productions. Dating back to 1946, the International Film Festival is holding its 76th edition this year.

From Thursday to May 27, films of the official selection will battle it out within “In Competition,” “Un Certain Regard,” “Out of Competition,” “Midnight Screenings,” “Cannes Premiere” and “Special Screenings” categories. Exemplary films such as “Parasite,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Blue Is the Warmest Color,” and more have received acknowledgment by the festival as Palme d’Or winners.