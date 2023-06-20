Royal Ascot Day One: Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and More Guests Break Out Their Best Hats

Each year, members of British high society don their best hats for Royal Ascot — a four-day racing event that has been staged since the 19th century.

Held in Ascot, England, the spectacle is closely associated with the royal family. Queen Anne, King Charles III’s distant relative, founded the Ascot Racecourse in 1711. The Crown still possesses the property today. During her reign, Queen Elizabeth II frequented the event. She even owned some of Royal Ascot’s winning horses.

This year’s races take place from Tuesday through Saturday. As the event commences, here’s a look at some of the trendiest toppers from Royal Ascot’s opening day.

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla at Royal Ascot. Samir Hussein/WireImage

The King of England sported a gray suit and black top hat, customary of men’s attire expected in the Royal Enclosure, the most exclusive seating section at Royal Ascot. Camilla, meanwhile, opted for a white dress and coat with crystallized beading, accessorized with a matching wide-brim hat and gloves.

Princess Anne

Princess Anne at Royal Ascot. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Anne, the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II, wore a teal iridescent skirt suit to Day One of this year’s Royal Ascot. Her accessories included blue gloves, pearl dangle earrings and a bow-embellished hat, which was also in a blue-green shade.

Zara Tindall

Zara Tindall at Royal Ascot. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara Tindall, favored florals in a green collared dress by Leo Lin. The established equestrienne added on nude pumps and a matching clutch, as well as a straw hat adorned with a multicolor ribbon.

Hana Cross

Hana Cross at Royal Ascot. Getty Images for Royal Ascot

Hana Cross sported a white puff-sleeve dress, which featured a chest cutout affixed with a statement bow. The British model accessorized with black patent leather mary janes, a top-handle purse and a hat with lace overlay.

Natalie Rushdie and Laura Ann

Natalie Rushdie and Laura Ann at Royal Ascot. Getty Images for Royal Ascot

Natalie Rushdie, the daughter-in-law of author Salman Rushdie, wore a pastel blue dress by Catherine Walker for the first day of Royal Ascot. The singer also wore white accessories, including a belt, a Launer flap bag and embellished LK Bennett heels. Florist Laura Ann opted for a light pink Emilia Wickstead cape dress, matching Manolo Blahnik Hangisi satin pumps and a round purse by Aspinal of London.

Daniel Lismore

Daniel Lismore at Royal Ascot. Getty Images for Royal Ascot

Sculptor and designer Daniel Lismore crafted his very own Royal Ascot look, which features a scarlet cape covered in crystallized flowers. His double fascinator included a rounded hat with a Union Jack pattern underneath a topper with feathered prongs.