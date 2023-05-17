RuPaul Gives Tour of His Vibrant Beverly Hills Mansion, Extensive Drag Archive and ‘Hermès Box’ Office Space

RuPaul has opened up the doors of his vibrant Beverly Hills mansion. In a new feature for Architectural Digest, the legendary drag queen and media mogul displayed his massive Hollywood Regency-inspired estate.

Dressed in a pair of satin Vetements pajamas, RuPaul showed off his glamorous abode, which includes two walk-in closets: one for menswear, and one for his drag persona. Working with acclaimed designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard, RuPaul had two bedrooms converted into his grand wardrobe.

RuPaul’s menswear closet features racks upon racks of striking suits, which he’s known to favor out of drag. Many of them are worn on the soundstages of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” including custom Klein Epstein Parker designs.

His menswear closet also includes a wall of accessories. Among pairs of platform boots and patterned scarves are numerous Gucci bags, including a leather duffle emblazoned with the Italian label’s trademark Kingsnake. The room is decorated with several antiques, including a sewing box once owned by actress Ann-Margret.

RuPaul’s second closet (and favorite room) serves as his drag archive. Christian Louboutins in every shade line the walls, while glass cabinets show off his elaborate collection of statement jewelry. Also on display are elaborate dresses and gowns designed by Zaldy, RuPaul’s longtime dressmaker.

While RuPaul’s drag collection is confined to one closet, the entertainer’s entire home is inspired by his larger-than-life alter ego: “This house is the manifestation of my drag ideal, where it’s [colorful] and expansive and fun,” he explained. “All of the things that make life worth living.”

Based upon a classic black-and-white color scheme, the more than 20,000-square-foot property features striking pops of color. RuPaul describes the orange lacquered walls of his office as an “Hermès box,” while his living room is decorated with jewel-tone upholstery.

RuPaul and his husband, Australian painter Georges LeBar, purchased the $13.7 million home in 2019.